Dr. Eggman is going to shave his mustache to support men’s health

The iconic Sonic villain, Dr. Robotnik, better known as Dr. Eggman, has shaved his mustache to support the Movember Movement.

To raise awareness for men’s health issues, Sega has partnered with Movember and shaved off Dr. Eggman’s mustache so he can participate in the movement. According to Sega’s EMEA Vice President, Daniel Lazarides, the idea is to get more men to join in by looking up to Dr. Eggman’s new style. Sega also commissioned research that discovered approximately one third of men aged 16-24 participated in the month of Movember and that about a fifth of them were inspired to grow a mustache.

Ever since Sonic’s first game on the Sega Genesis/MegaDrive in 1991, his arch nemesis has not once shaved off his mustache. For the first time, Sega is giving their beloved critter-stealing villain a clean shave. The idea is for the bad doctor to regrow his mustache during the coming month, so we expect to see more images of the mustache’s progress.

During the month of November, men around the world can raise Movember awareness by growing or shaving and then regrowing their mustaches. Movember has been active since 2003, and each year, they raise money to help raise awareness for men’s issues around the world, like mental health, suicide, testicular cancer, and prostate cancer. The Movember movement has funded more than 1,320 men’s health projects and each year, more males are supporting the cause by growing a mo.

While it’s common to see actual celebrities support awareness movements, it’s great to see video game characters getting in on it, too. Hopefully, we’ll see more characters regrow their mos. We’re looking at a certain Italian plumber and his taller brother.

