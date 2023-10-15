All bosses in Sonic Superstars (and how to defeat them)

Sonic Superstars has a good variety of bosses that amp up in difficulty as you progress through the Zones. Even though the game can be played with up to four people, they are still challenging, especially if you are playing solo.

It’s worth noting that when fighting the bosses you aren’t given names for them. That isn’t to say they don’t have official names, but just not something we could find ourselves while playing. So for the most part, we will be naming the bosses ourselves, so please feel free to judge us on our poor choices.

With that in mind, here are all the bosses as well as small little guides on how to defeat each one of them should you be having any issues. Obvious spoiler warnings ahead.

Bridge Island Zone Boss

Act 2 Boss – Egg Pulveriser

Screengrab by Dot Esports

A simple boss to start us off, this one requires you to just get behind him and hit him six times to defeat him while dodging his attacks.

Speed Jungle Zone Bosses

Act 1 Boss – Horned Moss-quito

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A simple boss, just wait for it to fire its nose hook at you and then spin dash up the line it creates to hit it.

Act 2 Boss – Egg and Chain

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This boss is a bit more tricky. It’ll fire multiple hook shots at you that’ll fire at wherever you are standing. Jump to make a path up toward the boss and use its own hook shot to damage it, as your basic attacks and abilities won’t do anything to it.

Sky Temple Zone Boss

Act 1 Boss – The Eggcopter

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Climb up the floating platforms, deal damage to the Eggcopter, and avoid the missiles and attacks. Rinse and defeat. Simple!

Pinball Carnival Zone Bosses

Act 1 Boss – Get Clowned

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A three-phase fight across different screens. Hit the various clown counters across the area to stun the clown and wait for it to spin. Its head will spin downwards, and hitting it will damage it.

Act 2 Boss – Egg Rolled

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to damage this. The first is to wait until one of the two blue circles drops to the ground. After throwing their bombs use the spinners to launch yourself up to hurt Eggman. The second is to wait for the phase where Eggman drops green ghosts, doing so will make him low enough to be hit.

Lagoon City Zone Bosses

Act 1 Boss – ElectroSquid

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A strange boss, this one will throw out a dozen or so smaller enemies you need to avoid, but it is mainly a distraction. Watch out for its spear when it penetrates the ground as it shoots off electricity. Jump to avoid damage, and then go and hit the boss that’ll be stuck in place.

Act 2 Boss – Eggmarine

Screenshot by Dot Esports

See the big red button? Hit it. Just like the Eggcopter boss before, you’ll need to keep going up and hit the button over and over to defeat the boss while fighting underwater at the same time. If you have the Water Chaos Emerald powerup, it’ll make this fight so much more easier.

Sand Sanctuary Zone Boss

Act 1 Boss – My Drill will Egg the Heavens



Screenshot by Dot Esports

This boss is a bit tricky. You are going to need to fire back enemies that Eggman sends at you under the sand. These will be blue-colored mole-like creatures that will deal damage to Eggman in the background when hit underneath before they land. Watch out for robot scorpions, though.

There is another way to deal damage, however, when Eggman tries to take out the floor beneath you, he will pop up, exposing himself to your attacks.

Press Factory Zones Bosses

Act 1 Boss – Mm RoboMonke

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dodge the above pillars that can instantly kill you, and wait for the RoboMonke to start swinging. He will be electric at first, but after he stops moving and his shield depletes, you’ll be able to hurt him.

Act 2 Boss – Hammer and Egg Sandwich

Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the more annoying bosses. At the start, use the nearby platforms to get launched in the air when the Hammer comes down, allowing you to strike Egmman at the top in its weak area. After a while, the boss will destroy the platforms, though, and you’ll need to spin dash under it to attack it from behind.

Golden Capital Zone Bosses

Act 1 Boss – Gold Piggy Bank

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Have a ton of rings? Not anymore. This greedy piggy gobbles them up. You’ll need to run, too, as it’ll chase you, and one hit is enough to kill you with no rings to save you. You are mainly aiming to hit the pink button of its head, either while on the side or below it in this 360 boss room.

Act 2 Boss – Fang the Hunter

Screenshot by Dot Esports

No silly names here. We know what this one is officially called.

An annoying side-scroll fight will have you take on Fang as he tries to attack you with different weapons. Most of these weapons, however, will usually leave him with a weak point underneath him, or have you hit blue circles surrounding him until you can get to him in the center. Hit him enough times, and victory will be yours.

Cyber Station Zone Boss

Act 1 Boss – Egg Prototype

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Again, no silly names here. We know the boss is a prototype based on the online mode model, after all. This is also one of the game’s first and final two multi-stage boss fights. In the first phase, Eggman will chase you while the robot does most of the attacking. Damaging the robot after one of its attacks leaves it vulnerable, sending it hurtling toward Eggman to damage it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After dealing enough damage, you’ll reach what you think is the end of the level, but it’s actually a trap, and a large Prototype will spawn—with a lot more little robot helpers this time. It’s more of the same: dodge attacks, hit the smaller robots and damage the big one when it’s open to attacks.

Frozen Base Zone Bosses

Act 1 Boss – Mechadactyl

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There isn’t much to say about this boss. Run forward, dodge its attack and missiles, and hit it when you are close to it to deal damage. Rinse and repeat.

Act 2 Boss – Eggaruga

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, I had to throw an Ikaruga reference in. It is a side-scrolling space boss with multiple phases with bullet hell compants. How could I not!?

In the first phase, just hit it when its mouth opens until it blows up while dodging the green pellets. It might take a few shots, so get through it at your own pace.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second phase just sucks, though. Line yourself up dead center and just keep blasting, making sure your bullets thread the need through the outer layer to hit the inner layer. Shoot long enough, and it’ll blow up all the bulbs, defeating the boss.

Egg Fortress Zone Boss

Final Boss – Mecha Death Egg Titan Deluxe

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final boss of the game is one of the most frustrating multiple-phase bosses of them all. While I would love to sit here and tell you the steps on how to beat it, honestly, after coming this far, I don’t think it would feel satisfying. Go in there and give it your best shot. Hopefully, you’ll do better than I did.

