Smite 2 patch notes today: Alpha Playtest 2 update

Smite 2’s Alpha has swung its doors open again for Playtest Two and HiRez Studios has taken the opportunity to make a swathe of changes to the gods, items, and modes already live.

This time, HiRez is adding more to Smite 2: Two more gods in Hades and Sol and a bucketload more items like the Pendulum Blade, Staff of Myrddin, Sphere of Negation, the Breastplate of Valor, and Typhon’s Fang.

The extensive Smite 2 Alpha update, which was first shared on May 30, is also touching everything from the “upgraded” Conquest mode to the map, visuals, and balance. Among the biggest objectives, the devs are looking to make objectives easier after Alpha One matches “ran too long” and want to reel in stronger gods so everyone⁠—not just bruiser tanks⁠—gets to play.

Here are all the changes in today’s Smite 2 update.⁠

Smite 2 Alpha Playtest Two patch notes

Gameplay

Gods

Base STR has been nerfed across all gods, in differing amounts.

Many god abilities with STR scaling have had their base damage adjusted in conjunction with the base STR changes.

The following lists of buffs and nerfs will list the unique buffs or nerfs applied on top of the “base STR changes.”

Jungle practice

Added level 20 pad.

Fixed “ignore cooldowns” pad not applying ignore cooldown effect.

Added Enter Practice queue in Custom Game Browser.

New god releases

Hades

Basic Attacks

Ranged Magical Damage.

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength plus 20 percent Intelligence.

Blight

Your attacks and abilities apply Blight. Blighted enemies have reduced [Strength and Intelligence], and receive additional effects from your abilities.

Strength: Five percent

Intelligence: Five percent

Debuff Duration: 8s

Death From Below

Leap forward to deal [Magical Damage] to enemies. [Slows] Blighted enemies. Applies or refreshes Blight.

Enemies take reduced damage if hit by multiple explosions.

Damage: 70/120/170/220/270

Damage Scaling: 60 percent Intelligence

Slow: 20/25/30/35/40 percent

Slow Duration: 2s

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 3.2m

Cooldown: 14s

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Shroud Of Darkness

[Silence] enemies in front of you. [Fear] Blighted enemies. Applies or refreshes Blight.

Enemies are feared in the direction they are facing

Silence Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2s

Feared Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2s

Range: 5.6m

Cone Angle: 110 degrees

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10s

Cost: 60

Devour Souls

Deal [Magical Damage] to enemies around you. Blighted enemies explode when hit, dealing additional [Magical Damage] to them and enemies around them, and [Heal]ing you and your allies around you.

Damage: 75/115/155/195/235

Damage Scaling: 70 percent Intelligence

Damage: 10/20/30/40/50

Damage Scaling: 50 percent Intelligence

Heal: 20/35/50/65/80

Radius: 3.2m

Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8s

Cost: 60/65/70/75/80

Pillar Of Agony

Channel to repeatedly deal [Magical Damage] and repeatedly [Vortex] enemies around you.While channeling, you may use one of your non-ultimate abilities. Reduce the [Physical and Magical Protections] of Blighted enemies damagedYou are [CC Immune] While Channelling, and gain Increased [Physical and Magical Protections.]

Vortexes slow targets moving away from the vortexes source

or speed up targets moving toward it.

This Vortex increases in intensity as the channel time progresses.

Channel time is four seconds. Hits eight times.

You are Rooted while Channeling.

Damage Per Tick: 45/60/75/90/105

Damage Scaling Per Tick: 30 percent Intelligence

Physical Protection Reduced: 10/15/20/25/30

Physical Protection Reduced: 10 percent

Magical Protection Reduced: 10/15/20/25/30

Magical Protection Reduced: 10 percent

Debuff Duration: 4s

Physical Protection: 60/85/110/135/160

Magical Protection: 60/85/110/135/160

Radius: 4.8m

Cooldown: 90

Cost: 100

Sol

Basic Attacks

Ranged Magical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength plus 20 percent Intelligence

Unstable Manifestation

Gain Heat from hitting enemies with basic attacks or from using abilities to gain increased [Strength, Intelligence, and Attack Speed.] At Max Heat, increase your [basic attack damage].

Ranges from zero to 100 Heat.

Heat starts depleting if you have not generated Heat within the last six seconds.

Heat depletes over time at a rate of X per Y.

Strength: 0.25 * Heat

Intelligence: 0.25 * Heat

Attack Speed: 0.3% * Heat

Basic Attack Damage: 15 percent

Radiance

Create a Pool of Flames at your location, [Heal] yourself over time for [18 percent] of your missing Health, and instantly generate Heat. The pool repeatedly deals [Magical Damage] to enemies in the area. The more Heat you have at the time the pool is created, the larger its area will be.

Pool Scales from 1x radius at zero Heat to 2.5x radius at 100 Heat.

This ability hits three times over three seconds.

Heals six times over five seconds.

Damage Per Tick: 30/50/70/90/110

Damage Scaling Per Tick: 30 percent Intelligence

Heal Per Tick: Three percent Missing Health

Heat Generated: 30/40/50/60/70

Radius: 2.08m

Cooldown: 11s

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90

Stellar Burst

Your next basic attack fires a projectile that explodes, then retracts, and generates Heat. Both the explosion and the retraction deal [Magical Damage] to enemies and [Slow] them.

Projectile stops and explodes on first enemy hit. Projectile stops and explodes on walls or at max range.

Can only trigger ability based items and effects.

Damage: 40/70/100/130/160

Damage Scaling: 45 percent Intelligence

Heat Generated: 10

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 3.2m

Cooldown: 10s

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90

Disapparate

Immediately generate Heat, gain [Movement Speed, Slow Immunity], and begin creating a Trail of Flames behind you. The Trail persists and repeatedly deals [Magical Damage] to enemies in the area. After three seconds, detaint the Trail dealing additional [Magical Damage], become [Immune] and unable to attack.

You can cancel out of the Immune state early.

This Immune state is Damage Immunity, Healing Immunity, CC Immunity, Untargetable, and makes you able to pass through allies, enemies, and Impediments.

Damage Per Tick: 20/40/60/80/100

Damage Scaling Per Tick: 25 percent Intelligence

Explode Damage: 60/120/180/240/300

Explode Damage Scaling: 75 percent Intelligence

Movement Speed: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30 percent

Buff Duration: 3s

Immunity Duration: 3s

Heat Generated: 10

Radius: 1m

Cooldown: 16s

Cost: 60

Supernova

Channel to generate Heat, select eight areas, then repeatedly Deal [Magical Damage] to enemies in those areas. The first time an enemy is hit, they are [Displaced]. All subsequent hits deal decreased damage. You are [CC Immune] while Channeling.

Hits eight times over 1.26s.

Damage: 150/200/250/300/350

Damage Scaling: 50 percent Intelligence

Subsequent Damage: 30 percent

Heat Generated: 40

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 1.92m

Cooldown: 90s

Cost: 100

God changes

Anhur

Desert Fury: Decreased Projectile Range from 16m to 12.8m.

Bellona

Scourge: Increased Cooldown from 18-14s to 19-15s.

Anubis

Plague of Locusts: Decreased Cooldown from 11-9s to 10-8s

Grasping Hands: Increased Damage Per Tick from 22-73 to 20-80.

Bacchus

Belly Flop: Increased Damage Scaling from 65 to 85 percent Strength.

Cernunnos

Bramble Blast: Increased Initial Damage Scaling from 50 percent Strength plus 80 percent Intelligence to 55 percent Strength plus 80 percent Intelligence.

The Wild Hunt: Increased Slow on Polymorphed targets from 10 to 15 percent.

Chaac

Passive: Abilities fired off the passive now actually cost zero mana instead of refunding the mana.

Loki

Vanish: Increased Damage Scaling Per Tick from 17.5 percent Strength to 20 percent Strength.

Assassinate: The first hit of this ability now now Cripples targets for 0.75s.

Odin

Gungnir’s Might: Decrease charge time per pulse from 0.93s to 0.7s to match Smite.

Zeus

Lightning Storm: Increased Damage Scaling Per Tick from 50 percent Intelligence to 55 percent Intelligence.

Items

General

Virtually every item in the game has had some small stat or cost adjustment based on the economy, T1, and T2 changes listed below.

Stat efficiency buffs

Decreased cost per point of Attack Speed from 70 gold to 60 gold.

Decreased cost per point of Critical Strike Chance from 90 to 80 gold.

Added a new Stat Efficiency – INT Cooldown

Items with INT and CDR will have decrease cost per point of CDR.

Decreased cost per point of CDR from 75 to 55 in these cases.

Cost and economy changes

Decreased all 350g T1 items to 300g.

Decreased Conquest starting gold from 800 to 750.

Increased Stat Efficient of T2 items from 1.1x to 1.2x.

Many T2 items have been made cheaper.

Many T3 items have had their cost adjusted to better separate items into tiers, and to create more intentional luxury items.

New items

Pendulum Blade

3,000 gold

Plus 55 Strength

Plus 10 Cooldown Rate

Active: Reduce your ability cooldowns by 3s. Cooldown: 180s

Staff of Myrddin

2,950 gold

Plus 80 Intelligence

Plus 10 Cooldown Rate

Active: Your next non-Ultimate Ability used will have no cooldown. Cooldown: 180s.

Sphere of Negation

2,375 gold

Plus 60 Intelligence

Plus 50 Magical Protection

Typhons Fang

2,700 gold

Plus 40 percent Lifesteal

Plus 150 Mana

Breastplate of Valor

2,500 gold

Plus 40 Physical Protection

Plus 20 Cooldown Rate

Plus 125 Mana

Passive: When you lose 400 + 30*Level health, your ability cooldowns are reduced by 1s.

Reworked items

Blinking Amulet

Increased cost from 2,550 to 2,650.

Increased cooldown rate from seven to 15.

Decreased range of the Blink Active from 8.8m to 7.2m.

This ability can not be used if you have dealt or taken damage within 3s.

Decreased cooldown from 180s to 90s.

This ability can still be used while firing other abilities, as long as damage has not been dealt or taken.

Blood-Bound Book

This item now has an active effect instead of a passive.

Active: You gain a health shield equal to 10 percent of your max health plus 80 percent Intelligence from items for 6s. Killing a god reduces the current cooldown by 50 percent. Cooldown: 140s.

Blood-Forged Blade

Active: You gain a health shield equal to 10 percent of your max health + 100 percent Strength from items for 6s. Killing a god reduces the current cooldown by 50 percent. Cooldown: 140s.

Helm of Darkness

2,900g

Plus 90 Intelligence

Plus Physical Protection

Active Effect can no longer be used while already firing/channeling an ability.

Item changes

Polynomicon

Increased Passive damage INT scaling from 30 to 50 percent.

Qin’s Blade

Passive: Enemy gods hit by your basic attacks take 20 plus 10 percent of their max health from items as bonus Physical Damage.

Helm of Radiance

Decreased Physical Protection per stack from 10 to five on the passive.

Conquest

Map

Improved camera collision on the outside bounds of the map.

Previously, camera was blocked by the invisible wall but now should only be blocked by environment assets.

Fixed fountain deaths granting xp/gold to the player who died to the fountain.

Changed name of the Blight buff to Caustic.

Fire Giant

Reduced base health from 5,625 to 4,500.

Slightly reduced pre-fire on Fire Giant’s magma slam.

Fixed damage scaling on Fire Giant’s other two abilities (Ragnarok’s Fury and Fire Blast).

Was previously doing low damage without factoring its base power into the equation.

Fire Giant Door

Fixed door giving gold/xp to players who died to the door.

Fixed Fenrir dying when he brutalizes through the door while it’s closed.

Fixed Fenrir killing players by picking them up with his ultimate and placing them within the door while it’s closed.

Gold Fury

Reduced base health from 2,700 to 2,250.

Ancient Fury

Reduced base health from 3,150 to 2,700.

Fixed ancient fury tooltip (showed 180s, but in reality it’s 120s).

Minions

Melee minion base gold increased from 21 to 23.

Ranged minion base gold increased from 15 to 16.

Minotaur minion base gold increased from 60 to 66.

Fixed last hit indicator sometimes showing up on allied minions.

Fixed minions not pathing properly through the jungle and back to lane.

Jungle camps

Alpha buff camp creature base gold increased from 38 to 57.

Small buff camp creature base gold increased from 13 to 19.5.

Towers

Tier One Decreased Team Gold Reward from 125 to 100.

Tier Two Decreased Team Gold Reward from 150 to 125.



Tower bounties

New⁠—Temporary tower dissolve VFX will play when towers are destroyed.

Decreased base Gold Reward from 75 to 50.

Decreased final bounty Gold Reward from 125 to 100.

Fixed backdoor protection VFX not showing on towers.

Fixed tower bounties sometimes flying into the walls.

Fixed blue bounty not properly being removed from the tower health bar when the opposing team has claimed theirs.

Kill rewards

Reduced the penalty applied to the XP reward for killing a lower level God from 20 to 10 percent.

Reduced the bonus applied to the XP reward for killing higher level God from 40 to 25 percent.

Reduced the duration of eligibility for NPC kill assists from 10 to five seconds.

General

Item Store

Improved general console navigation.

Artistically reworked. More of the HUD will be updated to match this style in the future.

Added options for three different versions of the store UI: Left aligned Centered Split

Added Role Filters and Popular Tab per god.

Fixed an issue where console hovering items in builds-into section didn’t show those items names/stats.

Fixed an issue where multiple items could be selected at once.

Can now also type stats to search them. E.g. Crit, int, intelligence, etc

Auto Buy will no longer be canceled by buying or selling potions. It will still be canceled by buying or selling any other item.

Auto Buy will now display a message in the shop to confirm it is active and help prevent players from deactivating it accidentally.

Visual settings

Default ruler targeter setting has been added.

Reticle setting can now be set to “none.”

Control settings

Adjusted default sensitivity and sensitivity scale for both PC and consoles.

Adjust Controller Savage layout to be more like Smite (Reminder: Controller players can now fully rebind all buttons as well).

Damage numbers

Damage dealt will no longer display magical or physical icons next to the number

Damage taken will still show damage-type icons, with some extra recoloring to helm them read more clearly.

Default size and font size scaling rules based on amount of damage dealt have been adjusted.

Adjusted position of damage numbers relative to the gods.

Damage numbers of different types will now have different directional animation, or randomized directional animations.

Added randomized direction animations.

Fixed an issue where damage numbers position would move unintentionally when moving closer/further away from a target, or when rotating your camera while hitting a target.

Accolades

Accolade popups on screen will now be more responsive, and display on screen for shorter durations.

Accolade popups can now display kill information, and accolade information simultaneously.

God descriptions

Added Basic Attack descriptions to all gods.

Fixed a variety of typos.

Future updates to organization and color coding of these are still in progress.

Bugfixes

General

Fixed issues with key bindings settings. Controllers should have fully rebindable button options.

Tab and Scroll Wheel can now be re-binded in Settings.

VGS

Console players can now ping the map in world targeter.

Fixed issues where using movement keys while in the VGS menu was updating God movement when it shouldn’t.

Fixed an issue where using VGS would also trigger keybinds.

Fixed issues with missing lines and mixed-up lines.

Falling below the conquest map or getting into a place where you are permanently stuck in a wall will now kill the god or send them back to the fountain depending on the state.

Fixed an issue where holding the autorun button was causing the God to walk slowly.

Fixed an issue where upon reconnecting Gods would sometimes have reduced movement speed.

Gods

Kukulkan Fixed an issue where his Dash form of Slipstream had the incorrect cooldown.

Fenrir Fixes issues where his Brutalize would follow targets through teleports and recalls. Fixed issues where his Brutalize would teleport behind Jungle Camps oddly.

Neith Fixed an issue where her Ultimate projectile would get stuck on map walls.

Athena Fixed an issue where Athena’s ult damage area would disappear if her target died. Fixed an issue with her Preemptive Strike ability not dealing damage sometimes at close range



Items

Fixed an issue where Divine Ruin, Cosmic Horror, and Ruinous Ankh weren’t giving the right type of mana, therefore not working with Kukulkan’s passive.

Fixed an issue where Cosmic Horror’s passive CDR could stack infinitely when bought/sold repeatedly.

