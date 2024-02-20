SMITE has added Nut, the Egyptian goddess of the sky, and she is available for you to play now. Before you take her out and use her on your team, it’s important to prepare yourself by creating an optimal build for her.

The items you choose for Nut are not the only choices you have to consider. You want to keep in mind her preferred abilities to level up, the starter item you should use, and the relics you can use to protect yourself. These are all important aspects of playing as Nut and dominating your opponents to secure victory. Here’s what you need to know about the best build for Nut in SMITE.

How to build Nut in SMITE

Summon two additional basic attacks using Nut’s Convergence abilities. Image via Titan Forge Games

Nut is a Hunter for update 11.2, which means she is a ranged fighter who primarily focuses on using her basic attacks to destroy enemies. Usually, she is a character you play in the duo lane alongside a support role player, but if you want to experiment, she might appear in the mid or solo lanes.

She excels at playing alongside another character. You typically want to remain in the backline, taking out enemies as they fall victim to focusing on your frontline allies. Although Nut’s abilities are strong, her true power is with her basic attacks, and your build should center on enhancing them, making them stronger.

The best Relics for Nut in SMITE

For the first Relic, I recommend going with Horrific Emblem or Purification Beads, depending on the opponent. If your opponent prioritizes locking you down into place with a root, Purification Beads are the superior option, making it easier for Nut to escape. But if your opponent cannot escape, Horrific Emblem makes it easier to lower their movement speed and the damage dealt for a short time, allowing you to close the distance using Nut’s teleport ability. When selecting the first Shard before it becomes your second Relic, I recommend going with Wing Shard.

When you progress to level 12, the second Relic you select will be entirely situational. If you don’t already have Purification Beads or Horrific Emblem, either would be a fantastic second option, although Blink Rune or Aegis Amulet are also respectable choices. Pick Blink Rune if your opponents consistently escape from you and you want to surprise them before a team fight. If a powerful mage destroys you within an ability or two before you can do any real damage, Aegis Amulet is a great way to prevent them from wiping you from the map.

The best Starter Item for Nut in SMITE

Nut calls down a powerful comet to root enemies. Image via Titan Forge Games

Next, there are four Starter Items you want to consider when playing Nut: Death’s Toll, Glided Arrow, Leather Cowl, or Manikin Scepter. These three can be a great way to begin your build with Nut, and I would lean more towards Death’s Toll or Manikin Scepter. If you plan to be more aggressive and have support who can heal you, Manikin Scepter is a great way to gain an advantage on an opponent, but you do want to make trips to the jungle as Manikin Scepter’s passive has it so you only receive heals you when defeating jungle minions.

Alternatively, Death’s Toll always heals you and restores part of your mana when hitting an enemy with Nut’s basic attack. Nut is a god who can become mana-starved if you overuse her abilities to optimize her basic attacks, and running out of mana will be a consistent problem. Of these two choices, I feel Death’s Toll is a strong start and provides more sustainability for Nut in the late game, but Manikin Scepter can be a nasty choice, capable of shutting down an opponent if they’re not careful.

Nut ability level order in SMITE

Like every god in SMITE, Nut has a passive, three standard abilities, and an ultimate ability you can unlock when you reach level five.

Passive: Flux

Flux Ability One: Convergence

Convergence Ability Two: Crashing Comet

Crashing Comet Ability Three: Warp

Warp Ultimate: Skyfall

Nut gets a large amount of her basic attack power from Flux, where she gains an attack speed buff of five seconds every time she lands an ability, which can stack 10 times. Her first ability, Convergence, makes her basic attacks even more powerful, firing two additional projectiles from her sides at a converging angle, gaining shots every time she damages enemy gods, gaining up to four shots. This is your primary wave clear, and you should focus on leveling up first.

Next, Nut’s second ability is Crashing Comet, where she calls down a comet to crash at a circular area. Enemies hit by the Comet take a second instance of damage and receive a root. You can use this to lock down enemy gods. It should be the second ability to level up fully. Finally, Nut’s third ability is Warp, which is her dash. She can warp in any direction she’s facing and fires three homing projectiles that spread out to nearby enemies, prioritizing gods. Enemies hit by the projectiles receive a slow.

The final ability Nut has is her ultimate, Skyfall. After activating it, Nut enters the sky from where she stood and is untargetable for three seconds. She can move and aim as she gathers energy, sending it down to a large target, creating a black hole with a gravity surge that extends outward, damaging and pulling enemies into the center. Once she’s used the ability, Nut returns to the spot where she fired it.

With these details, here’s the full ability leveling structure you should follow for every match you play as Nut in SMITE.

Convergence: 1/3/6/7/10

Crashing Comet: 4/8/11/12/14

Warp: 2/15/16/18/19

The best items and builds for Nut in SMITE

Nut takes to the sky and calls down a black hole on her enemies. Image via Titan Fall Games

We move on to the final focus for Nut, which are her preferred items to purchase during a match. These are important for every god in SMITE and determine your playstyle throughout the match. With Nut being an attack speed-focused Hunter, here’s a basic framework I imagine you can expect to use during a match.

Death’s Embrace

Transcendence

The Crusher

Fail-Not

Heartseeker

Dominance

But you shouldn’t expect to use the same build for every match. Although we’ve created a rough framework, these items should be interchangeable based on the opponents you fight and the overall focus you want to have. For example, you may want to build Nut with more critical damage and critical chance in mind, and these are the items you should weave into your build.

Demon Blade

Death Bringer (Devoted Deathbringer)

Fail-Not

Rage

Another angle to consider is trying to build up Nut’s lifesteal. A Hunter with lifesteal can become a nuisance in a fight, as they can quickly regain any health they lose during a team encounter and return to a battle completely refreshed without going back to base. If you want lifesteal, these are the items you should consider grabbing.

Asi

Bloodforge

Crimson Claws

Devourer’s Gauntlet

Soul Eater

You can swap out these items as you play games with Nut, trying to fight the right balance that fits your playstyle in SMITE. It may also come down to what your team needs and considering how best to take advantage of the enemy’s team’s weaknesses. Nut is a formidable Hunter, and her attack speed potential makes her a formidable adversary in the early and late game.