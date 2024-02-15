Smite 11.2 Patch Notes for Goddess of the Sky, with the arrival of Nut

The arrival of SMITE’s 11.2 Patch means we have the second new god making their debut for 2024, Nut. The Egyptian Goddess, a Hunter, has the chance to jump into the duo lane with her husband, Geb, and the two of them are prepared to dominate this lane against other players.

Recommended Videos

Not only does Update 11.2 introduce Nut, but several other changes and updates are coming to SMITE. The wait is over for those looking forward to some significant adjustments to Bake Kujira. These are the full patch notes for SMITE‘s 11.2 Update, Goddess of the Sky, set to release on Feb. 20.

11.2 patch notes for SMITE, Goddess of the Sky – All buffs and nerfs

Nut arrives to the battleground of the gods. Image via Titan Forge Games

The major showcase for Update 11.2 is Nut, the Goddess of the Sky. She is a Hunter and is expected to participate in the Duo lane during a traditional SMITE conquest game, accompanied by a lane partner, usually a Guardian or a Warrior.

You can check out the patch notes on the official SMITE page, and they are going live for everyone on Feb. 20. For those who want a sneak peak of Nut to give her a try, she’ll be available in the public test servers ahead of the update.

All Nut abilities in SMITE

Passive: Flux

Flux Ability One: Convergence

Convergence Ability Two: Crashing Comet

Crashing Comet Ability Three: Warp

Warp Ultimate: Skyfall

With Nut’s making her debut in SMITE, we have a full breakdown of her abilities. Her passive, Flux, gives her an attack speed buff for five seconds every time she lands an ability, and she can stack this up to 10 times, making her a powerful Hunter.

Her first ability, Convergence, turns her into an even more powerful powerhouse, enhancing her basic attacks so she throws out two additional damaging projectiles. These pass through enemies, and if hit by the center one, it does Basic Attack damage, while the outside ones do Ability Damage. If you want to trap your foes, you have Nut’s second ability, Crashing Comet. This brings down a large comet to a location and sends out a damaging shockwave. When a comet hits an enemy, they receive a second instance of damage, and they’re rooted, giving you plenty of time to disengage or pounce on them.

For anyone worried about distancing yourself from a target, there’s Nut’s third ability, Warp. It sends her in the direction she’s traveling, and after she arrives, she sends out three homing projectiles that spread out to nearby enemies, and they prioritize enemy god targets. When hit by these projectiles, they apply a stacking Slow. After you use this ability, it resets the cooldown of Convergence, potentially giving you the opportunity to chase down any enemies before they can hide under a tower.

The final highlight for Nut in SMITE‘s 11.2 patch notes is her ultimate ability, Skyfall. She becomes Crowd Control immune and flies up into the sky, where she can move around and aim to send a large black hole below her, damaging all enemies within it. When the black hole lands on the ground, a gravity surge is sent out, damaging and pulling enemies into the center. Nut lands back to her initial starting point after the attack.

Bug Fixes

A handful of bug fixes were added to patch 11.2, where several recommended items were not showing up in the Builds Section of the SMITE item store for multiple gods. It should make it easier for players to identify the better items to select during a match. In addition, there were a handful of god cosmetic bug fixes, such as Loki’s decoy not animating correctly.

Game Mode Balances

We have several gameplay changes to SMITE‘s conquest mode, and a lot is happening in the jungle, making it easier for all gods to clear these targets faster. When battling any of the jungle bosses, there is now a universal decreased Lifesteal blocking debuff that drops from 50 percent to 25 percent, perfect for anyone with a Lifesteal build. You shouldn’t feel like you need to return to base after clearing an objective with your team.

For SMITE Duel players, multiple gods have been unbanned, and you can now freely use them in the new format. These are all the unbanned gods:

Anhur

Anubis

Apollo

Bakasura

Bastet

Camazotz

Fenrir

Freya

Gilgamesh

Hachiman

Hou Yi

Medusa

Nemesis

Raijin

Ullr

Vulcan

However, several are now banned from Duel. These are all the newly banned gods following the 11.2 patch:

Ao Kuang

Arachne

Artemis

Baron Samedi

Bellona

Danzaburou

Hera

Hercules

Loki

Maman Brigitte

Morgan Le Fay

Ne Zha

Pele

Set

Tsukuyomi

Vamana

All item buffs and nerfs

With the SMITE 2023 World Championship behind us, the development team is ready to address players’ concerns with multiple items leading up to the event. The team did what they could to spearhead those changes; now it’s time to unravel them. Thankfully, the first pass is relatively straightforward and expected.

For nerfs, The Alternate Timeline gets hit the most with decreased Physical and Magical Protections to 35. Horrific Emblem has decreased slowly from 30 percent to 25 and is now on a 130 to 140-second cooldown. The advanced versions of Horrific also reflect these changes. A massive change for critical chance and damage builds occurs with Demon Blade losing its passive Attack Speed, and Devoted Deathbring cuts its crit multiplier down from 1.25 to 1.2. It might not be a huge change, but those who were always picking Mercury might take notice.

Moving on to the fun stuff, the largest buffs to come out of SMITE‘s 11.2 patch center around Death’s Temper, Rejuvenating Heart, and Titan’s Bane. Death’s Temper has decreased max stacks from 10 to five, but it receives additional Basic Attack Damage from 3.5 percent to 7 percent, and Hunters receive more health, going up from 75 to 150, perfect for boosting their early game. Rejuvenating Heart gets a massive increase of its shared healing passive from 33 percent to 75 percent, giving healers even more reason to add this to their build. Finally, Assassins who feel like they lack damage might want to grab Titan’s Bane, as wearers now receive 40 Physical Power, and the passive triggers every five seconds instead of six.

All god Buffs and Nerfs

With items out of the way, the final part of SMITE‘s 11.2 update is about the changes to the characters you play, the gods. There were undoubtedly more nerfs than buffs for the 11.2 update, and unsurprisingly, the one getting hit the hardest is Bake Kujia.

Many players have pointed out how powerful Bake Kujira has been since its debut earlier this year. The developers are finally addressing it through several ability changes. Bake Kujira’s Rough Waters now only provides eight max stacks at all ranks and only receives 1/2/3/4/5 protections per stack as you level it. Sonic Wave is also getting hit by reducing the damage to 70/115/160/205/250, meaning it shouldn’t decimate players as much during the mid-game. Finally, Bake Kujira’s Yokai’s Lament is shifting the debuff to 6/7/8/9/10 percent. Hopefully, these changes will make Bake Kujira a less distasteful choice.

As for buffs given to gods for SMITE‘s 11.2 update, the biggest winners are Zhong Kui, Nemesis, and Horus. Zhong Kui is about to be much more tanky, as his passive Demon Bag only has 30 max stacks now, but the protections per stack are going up from 1.2 to 1.6, meaning he might be seen in the Solo lane far more often. As for Nemesis, her Retribution shield is going up to 150/225/300/375/450 per level, giving her even more health back, and her Divine Judgement now gives her additional Movement Speed at earlier levels, going up to 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 percent per level. The last one, Horus, is receiving additional health, with his base health starting at 683, and he now receives 100 health per level. The last change for Horus is his Resolute healing ability. It’s going up to 4 + 0.8, making him far more effective at helping himself and his allies.

The full patch notes for SMITE‘s 11.2 update are on the official SMITE website.