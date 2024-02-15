Skull and Bones Life After Death mission guide: How to get and complete

The Life After Death mission sends you treasure-hunting for a good cause in Skull and Bones, and if you don’t know where to look, it can take quite a while to complete.

Treasure hunting is a staple of pirate stories, and it’s everywhere in Skull and Bones. It’s a great way to earn valuable rewards without a fight. The Life After Death quest is unique, since the treasure has no value for you, but it has tremendous value for the peaceful Sea People. In the quest, you’re sent to a Sanctuary to deliver the Sea People’s remains.

Of course, you’ll probably complete this task for the rewards it gives you, rather than to appease your moral compass. So, here’s how to pick up and complete the Life After Death mission in Skull and Bones.

Tip: Pick up the main quest called Brokered Ground before completing this mission. You’ll be able to clear the tasks for both quests in one go.

How to pick up the Life After Death mission in Skull and Bones

Head to Verona Falls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Life After Death mission in Verona Falls. If you’ve yet to head there, you won’t see the name of the outpost—only a question mark in a circle with an “unknown” label.

Sail there and disembark to find the NPC who will give you the quest alongside a few others. We recommend you bring a level four ship to complete the mission.

She has good tips. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sea People Merchant isn’t hard to find: You’ll spot her when disembarking, to your right. Speak to her to get the Treasure Map. Manage your cargo then click on the item to view it.

How to complete the Life After Death mission in Skull and Bones

Rewrap the remains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The map will show you an item as a hint, and it’s different for every player—but it’s always buried in the same place. Instead of going upstairs to look for it in the ruins, simply head back to the entrance of the outpost and head left instead of right. The remains are at the end of the path. The area will be highlighted in red, so you can’t miss it. Before leaving the area, return to the Sea People Merchant to collect Rice from her.

Once that’s done, your long journey will begin. First, head North, up to the Lanitra outpost. Here, you’ll find the Sea People Huntmaster. Get Toaka Gasy from him.

Tip: Discover Lanitra before activating the quest to fast travel there if you want to avoid a long trip. Next, fast travel to Fort Louis, an outpost south of the Sea People to whom you’ll give the remains.

Then, head south to Tenina Town, in the Tenina Coast. Interact with the location and you’ll be able to complete the quest and reap your rewards before heading to your next mission.