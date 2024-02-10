How to get rid of the Death Mark expired notification in Skull and Bones?

The Skull and Bones open beta is ongoing until the end of this weekend, and several unfortunate PC players are already encountering an annoying bug with a Death Mark that fails to expire.

The Death Mark appears as a red icon under your health bar after taking a bunch of damage. While it can be helpful at first, for some, the mark never goes away, which leads to game-ruining experiences.

The problem has persisted for a fair few people on the PC beta, with players frantic to get rid of the bug to better their experience. But is there a way to do it?

Skull and Bones: How to get rid of Death Mark Expired perpetual notification

Ships up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There doesn’t seem to be any common way to get rid of the issue currently, with the bug affecting a fair few players on the PC version of Skull and Bones.

Players on Reddit are discussing solutions to get rid of the bug, but they might not work for everyone.

One workaround players found on the PC version is to smash the space bar until the notification goes away. Another player said they got rid of the issue by talking to a quest giver on one of the outposts around the world map, as well as talking to any NPC or vendor.

If these fixes don’t work for you, though, it might just be beta blues. This and other bugs will likely be patched for the official release of the game on Feb. 13, when Skull and Bones enters early access. So, if this annoying bug is affecting you, perhaps come back on launch day to see if the day one patch resolves it.