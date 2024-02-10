Category:
Skull and Bones

How to get rid of the Death Mark expired notification in Skull and Bones?

Annoying.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 10, 2024 06:06 am
John Skurlock sitting at his desk in Skull and Bones.
When can I unlock that beard? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Skull and Bones open beta is ongoing until the end of this weekend, and several unfortunate PC players are already encountering an annoying bug with a Death Mark that fails to expire.

Recommended Videos

The Death Mark appears as a red icon under your health bar after taking a bunch of damage. While it can be helpful at first, for some, the mark never goes away, which leads to game-ruining experiences.

The problem has persisted for a fair few people on the PC beta, with players frantic to get rid of the bug to better their experience. But is there a way to do it?

Skull and Bones: How to get rid of Death Mark Expired perpetual notification

There doesn’t seem to be any common way to get rid of the issue currently, with the bug affecting a fair few players on the PC version of Skull and Bones.

Players on Reddit are discussing solutions to get rid of the bug, but they might not work for everyone.

One workaround players found on the PC version is to smash the space bar until the notification goes away. Another player said they got rid of the issue by talking to a quest giver on one of the outposts around the world map, as well as talking to any NPC or vendor.

If these fixes don’t work for you, though, it might just be beta blues. This and other bugs will likely be patched for the official release of the game on Feb. 13, when Skull and Bones enters early access. So, if this annoying bug is affecting you, perhaps come back on launch day to see if the day one patch resolves it.

related content
Read Article Skull and Bones: Firebrand Barge Ship blueprint location
A screenshot of a crewmember looking out over Kaa Mangrove from the crow's nest in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: Firebrand Barge Ship blueprint location
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 10, 2024
Read Article How to get Cobalt in Skull and Bones
A Skull and Bones screenshot that shows a ship crew working on the deck.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Cobalt in Skull and Bones
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Where to find Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones
An image of the Kaa Mangrove outpost in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Does Skull and Bones have melee combat?
Pirates firing off cannons in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Does Skull and Bones have melee combat?
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones vs. Sea of Thieves: Which should you play?
A fleet of five Emissary ships in Sea of Thieves.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones vs. Sea of Thieves: Which should you play?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Skull and Bones: Firebrand Barge Ship blueprint location
A screenshot of a crewmember looking out over Kaa Mangrove from the crow's nest in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: Firebrand Barge Ship blueprint location
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 10, 2024
Read Article How to get Cobalt in Skull and Bones
A Skull and Bones screenshot that shows a ship crew working on the deck.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Cobalt in Skull and Bones
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Where to find Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones
An image of the Kaa Mangrove outpost in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Does Skull and Bones have melee combat?
Pirates firing off cannons in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Does Skull and Bones have melee combat?
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones vs. Sea of Thieves: Which should you play?
A fleet of five Emissary ships in Sea of Thieves.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones vs. Sea of Thieves: Which should you play?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 9, 2024

Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.