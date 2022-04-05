When does Rainbow Six Mobile release?

Ubisoft today announced that soon gamers will be able to play Rainbow Six on the go with Rainbow Six Mobile.

The mobile game aims to bring everything you’d expect from the tactical first-person shooter and put it on your phone, but the team developing it isn’t the same as the one that works on Rainbow Six Siege. Instead, the group Ubisoft enlisted to work on the project is specifically curated to develop a mobile experience.

Welcome Operators to Rainbow Six Mobile!



Rainbow Six Mobile will bring the same tactical shooter gameplay that you love to your mobile devices.



R6M will have many similarities to traditional R6 with competitive modes that consist of two teams of five. The tactical FPS will have one team attacking and the other defending, just like R6.

An exact release date for the game has not yet been announced, but Ubisoft is aiming to have it released before the end of the year. Rainbow Six Mobile is set to come out sometime in 2022.

The game will be playable on Andriod and iOS, and players can register for a chance to test out the game by going to the official Rainbow Six Mobile website. This piece will be updated when an exact release date is officially announced.