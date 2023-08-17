All Madden 24 relocation teams and uniforms

Relocation in the Madden games is a beloved feature that allows you to take a franchise to another city and rebrand.

Relocation in the Madden games is a beloved feature that allows you to take a franchise to another city and rebrand. This level of verisimilitude takes players not just inside the game of football, but the business that comes with it.

With 34 cities to relocate to—15 of which are completely new to this game—and over 40 rebranding team names with three uniform options each, Madden 24 has more customization options than ever.

Let’s take a look at all of the relocation options in Madden 24‘s Franchise mode.

All Franchise relocation cities in Madden 24

The key to your relocated franchise is going to be the city you relocate to. Whether you want to take a football team to your hometown, beef up a big city like Chicago with yet another team to rival the bears, go international by popping up a team in Tokyo, or create an inter-borough-feud in New York by giving Brooklyn a team, you have options. Here’s the complete list of cities you can relocate to, as well as their various stats.

Brooklyn—huge market size, hardcore personality.

Omaha—decent market size, hardcore personality

San Juan—small market size, loyal personality

San Diego—large market size, laid back personality

Orlando—decent market size, front runner personality

Columbus—large market size, front runner personality

Chicago—huge market size, hardcore personality

Oakland—decent market size, front runner personality

St. Louis—small market size, laid back personality

Louisville—average market size, hardcore personality

Portland—average market size, hardcore personality

Memphis—average market size, laid back personality

London—huge market size, loyal personality

Salt Lake City—small market size, loyal personality

Rio De Janeiro—huge market size, hardcore personality

Albuquerque—average market size, loyal personality

Virginia Beach—decent market size, laid back personality

Buenos Aires—huge market size, hardcore personality

Canton—small market size, hardcore personality

Toronto—huge market size, loyal personality

Sacramento—decent market size, laid back personality

Vancouever—average market size, laid back personality

Montreal—large market size, front runner personality

Dublin—decent market size, laid back personality

Anchorage—small market size, laid back personality

Tokyo—huge market size, loyal personality

Paris—large market size, front runner personality

Melbourne—huge market size, hardcore personality

Mexico City—huge market size, hardcore personality

Honolulu—decent market size, hardcore personality

Oklahoma City—average market size, loyal personality

Austin—large market size, front runner personality

San Antonio—large market size, loyal personality

Houston—huge market size, loyal personality

As you can see, you have to weigh the size of the market in the city with the devotion of the fans. Is it worth it to start a franchise in a place that loves football but just doesn’t have enough consumers? Do you have the business acumen to make that work? This is the unique challenge of franchise relocation.

Options for branding in Madden 24‘s Franchise mode

In the last Madden game, there were three options for branding your franchise per playable city. There were The Antlers, Armadillos, and Aviators. Specific cities outside of this came with specific branding, limiting your customization abilities.

All that changes in Madden 24. By letting you use almost every team name for every city, you’re not just picking a pre-packaged team along with your city; you’re designing a football product.

On top of this, every team name comes with their own colors and three different uniform options—home, away, and alternate.

You can’t see the three branding options when you’re picking your team’s name—but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full list of the over 40 different team names you can use, as well as a description of their uniform colors.

Shamrocks

Home: green and white

Away: white and green

Alt: green with white accents and orange shoe tips.

Black Knights

Home: red and white with black accents

Away: white and red with black accents

Alt: black with red and white accents

Monarchs

Home: blue and white with red accents

Away: white and red with blue accents

Alt: red and blue with white accents

Steamers

Home: black and white with red accents

Away: white and black with red accents

Alt: red and white

The Steamers also come with striped socks, shoe tips with colors, and striped sleeves.

Golden Eagles

Home: blue and white with green accents

Away: white and green with red accents

Alt: green and red with white accents

Caps

Home: blue and white with red accents

Away: white and blue with red accents

Alt: red and blue with white accents

Sentinels

Home: blue and gray with black accents and two-tone shoes

Away: white and black with blue accents

Alt: black and white with blue accents

Wizards

Home: purple and gold with white accents

Away: white and black with purple accents

Alt: gold and purple with white accents

The Wizards also come with a star pattern going down their pants.

Thunderbirds

Home: red and white with orange accents

Away: white with red and orange accents

Alt: orange with white and red accents

Aviators

Home: black and white with blue accents

Away: white and blue with black accents

Alt: blue and black with white accents.

Orbits

Home: dark blue and gray

Away: off-white and white with blue accents

Alt: gray and dark blue

Lumberjacks

Home: red and brown with white accents

Away: white with red accents

Alt: white and red

The Lumberjacks also come with a flannel patterned hemet

River Hogs

Home: black and blue with white accents

Away: white and gray with blue accents

Alt: blue and black with white accents

The River Hogs also come with a spiked shoulder pattern and two-tone shoes—the tips being different colors.

Tigers

Home: orange and white with black accents

Away: white and black with orange accents

Alt: black and orange with white accents



The Tigers, of course, come with a tiger-striped helmet

Dragons

Home: red and black with white accents

Away: white and red with black accents

Alt: black and gray with red accents

Huskies

Home: black and white with blue accents

Away: white and blue

Alt: blue and black with white accents

Mounties

Home: blue and gold with white accents

Away: white and red with black accents

Alt: red and black with white accents

The Mounties also come with a helmet with a stripe down the front.

Elks

Home: blue and orange with gray accents

Away: white and blue with orange accents

Alt: orange and white with blue accents

Voyagers

Home: black and white with gold accents

Away: white and gold with blue accents

Alt: yellow and blue with white accents

Antlers

Home: green and white with brown accents

Away: white and brown with green accents

Alt: green and brown

Redwoods

Home: green and white with a brown striped helmet

Away: white and brown with green accents

Alt: brown and green with white accents

Snowhawks

Home: black and white with blue accents and gold shoe tips

Away: white and light blue with black accents and blue shoe tips

Alt: blue and black with white accents

Condors

Home: purple and white with pink accents

Away: white and pink with purple accents

Alt: pink and purple with white accents

Bison

Home: orange and white with blue accents

Away: white and blue with an orange stripe on the pants

Alt: blue and orange with white accents

Desperados

Home: black and gray with red accents

Away: white and red with black accents

Alt: red with white gray and black accents

Bulls

Home: black with gray and gold accents

Away: white and gold with black accents

Alt: gold and blue with white accents

Night Hawks

Home: purple and white with black and gold accents

Away: white and black with purple and gold accents

Alt: black and purple white and gold accents

Dreadnoughts

Home: blue and gold with white accents

Away: white and blue with gold accents

Alt: gold and gray

Pioneers

Home: Brown and white with orange and gray accents

Away: white and orange with gray accents

Alt: orange and brown with gray accents

The pioneers also come with striped socks, a striped helmet, and a shoulder stripe.

Oilers (exclusively for Houston)

Home: red and white with blue accents

Away: white and blue with red accents

Alt: blue and red with white accents

While Madden 24 has for the most part done away with exclusive teams, it would be strange for the Oilers to be anywhere else.

Armadillos

Home: red and black with gold accents

Away: white and gold with red accents

Alt: gold and red

Blues

Home: blue with white and black accents

Away: white with blue accents

Alt: gray with blue and white accents

The developers really outdid themselves with the list. Some names are realistic, some are stretchers, and some are downright silly. This allows you a lot of fun customization options. You can create teams like the San Juan Shamrocks, the Mexico City Mounties, and the Tokyo Pioneers. Folks who use franchise mode as a business-running simulation will be happy trying to crack the code on a successful football franchise. Folks who just want to mess around and have a good time will delight in seeing their favorite NFL player in a San Juan Shamrocks jersey.

Relocating your franchise in Madden 24

Relocating a franchise in Madden 24 is easier than it’s ever been in the franchise. All you need to do is load up Franchise mode as an owner, pick a team that has a stadium rating that’s below 20, go over to stadium options, and pick out your new team name, uniforms, and city. In previous games, players needed to simulate out a certain amount of time before.

