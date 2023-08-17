All Madden 24 relocation teams and uniforms

Relocation in the Madden games is a beloved feature that allows you to take a franchise to another city and rebrand. This level of verisimilitude takes players not just inside the game of football, but the business that comes with it.
With 34 cities to relocate to—15 of which are completely new to this game—and over 40 rebranding team names with three uniform options each, Madden 24 has more customization options than ever.
Let’s take a look at all of the relocation options in Madden 24‘s Franchise mode.
All Franchise relocation cities in Madden 24
The key to your relocated franchise is going to be the city you relocate to. Whether you want to take a football team to your hometown, beef up a big city like Chicago with yet another team to rival the bears, go international by popping up a team in Tokyo, or create an inter-borough-feud in New York by giving Brooklyn a team, you have options. Here’s the complete list of cities you can relocate to, as well as their various stats.
- Brooklyn—huge market size, hardcore personality.
- Omaha—decent market size, hardcore personality
- San Juan—small market size, loyal personality
- San Diego—large market size, laid back personality
- Orlando—decent market size, front runner personality
- Columbus—large market size, front runner personality
- Chicago—huge market size, hardcore personality
- Oakland—decent market size, front runner personality
- St. Louis—small market size, laid back personality
- Louisville—average market size, hardcore personality
- Portland—average market size, hardcore personality
- Memphis—average market size, laid back personality
- London—huge market size, loyal personality
- Salt Lake City—small market size, loyal personality
- Rio De Janeiro—huge market size, hardcore personality
- Albuquerque—average market size, loyal personality
- Virginia Beach—decent market size, laid back personality
- Buenos Aires—huge market size, hardcore personality
- Canton—small market size, hardcore personality
- Toronto—huge market size, loyal personality
- Sacramento—decent market size, laid back personality
- Vancouever—average market size, laid back personality
- Montreal—large market size, front runner personality
- Dublin—decent market size, laid back personality
- Anchorage—small market size, laid back personality
- Tokyo—huge market size, loyal personality
- Paris—large market size, front runner personality
- Melbourne—huge market size, hardcore personality
- Mexico City—huge market size, hardcore personality
- Honolulu—decent market size, hardcore personality
- Oklahoma City—average market size, loyal personality
- Austin—large market size, front runner personality
- San Antonio—large market size, loyal personality
- Houston—huge market size, loyal personality
As you can see, you have to weigh the size of the market in the city with the devotion of the fans. Is it worth it to start a franchise in a place that loves football but just doesn’t have enough consumers? Do you have the business acumen to make that work? This is the unique challenge of franchise relocation.
Options for branding in Madden 24‘s Franchise mode
In the last Madden game, there were three options for branding your franchise per playable city. There were The Antlers, Armadillos, and Aviators. Specific cities outside of this came with specific branding, limiting your customization abilities.
All that changes in Madden 24. By letting you use almost every team name for every city, you’re not just picking a pre-packaged team along with your city; you’re designing a football product.
On top of this, every team name comes with their own colors and three different uniform options—home, away, and alternate.
You can’t see the three branding options when you’re picking your team’s name—but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full list of the over 40 different team names you can use, as well as a description of their uniform colors.
Shamrocks
Home: green and white
Away: white and green
Alt: green with white accents and orange shoe tips.
Black Knights
Home: red and white with black accents
Away: white and red with black accents
Alt: black with red and white accents
Monarchs
Home: blue and white with red accents
Away: white and red with blue accents
Alt: red and blue with white accents
Steamers
Home: black and white with red accents
Away: white and black with red accents
Alt: red and white
The Steamers also come with striped socks, shoe tips with colors, and striped sleeves.
Golden Eagles
Home: blue and white with green accents
Away: white and green with red accents
Alt: green and red with white accents
Caps
Home: blue and white with red accents
Away: white and blue with red accents
Alt: red and blue with white accents
Sentinels
Home: blue and gray with black accents and two-tone shoes
Away: white and black with blue accents
Alt: black and white with blue accents
Wizards
Home: purple and gold with white accents
Away: white and black with purple accents
Alt: gold and purple with white accents
The Wizards also come with a star pattern going down their pants.
Thunderbirds
Home: red and white with orange accents
Away: white with red and orange accents
Alt: orange with white and red accents
Aviators
Home: black and white with blue accents
Away: white and blue with black accents
Alt: blue and black with white accents.
Orbits
Home: dark blue and gray
Away: off-white and white with blue accents
Alt: gray and dark blue
Lumberjacks
Home: red and brown with white accents
Away: white with red accents
Alt: white and red
The Lumberjacks also come with a flannel patterned hemet
River Hogs
Home: black and blue with white accents
Away: white and gray with blue accents
Alt: blue and black with white accents
The River Hogs also come with a spiked shoulder pattern and two-tone shoes—the tips being different colors.
Tigers
Home: orange and white with black accents
Away: white and black with orange accents
Alt: black and orange with white accents
The Tigers, of course, come with a tiger-striped helmet
Dragons
Home: red and black with white accents
Away: white and red with black accents
Alt: black and gray with red accents
Huskies
Home: black and white with blue accents
Away: white and blue
Alt: blue and black with white accents
Mounties
Home: blue and gold with white accents
Away: white and red with black accents
Alt: red and black with white accents
The Mounties also come with a helmet with a stripe down the front.
Elks
Home: blue and orange with gray accents
Away: white and blue with orange accents
Alt: orange and white with blue accents
Voyagers
Home: black and white with gold accents
Away: white and gold with blue accents
Alt: yellow and blue with white accents
Antlers
Home: green and white with brown accents
Away: white and brown with green accents
Alt: green and brown
Redwoods
Home: green and white with a brown striped helmet
Away: white and brown with green accents
Alt: brown and green with white accents
Snowhawks
Home: black and white with blue accents and gold shoe tips
Away: white and light blue with black accents and blue shoe tips
Alt: blue and black with white accents
Condors
Home: purple and white with pink accents
Away: white and pink with purple accents
Alt: pink and purple with white accents
Bison
Home: orange and white with blue accents
Away: white and blue with an orange stripe on the pants
Alt: blue and orange with white accents
Desperados
Home: black and gray with red accents
Away: white and red with black accents
Alt: red with white gray and black accents
Bulls
Home: black with gray and gold accents
Away: white and gold with black accents
Alt: gold and blue with white accents
Night Hawks
Home: purple and white with black and gold accents
Away: white and black with purple and gold accents
Alt: black and purple white and gold accents
Dreadnoughts
Home: blue and gold with white accents
Away: white and blue with gold accents
Alt: gold and gray
Pioneers
Home: Brown and white with orange and gray accents
Away: white and orange with gray accents
Alt: orange and brown with gray accents
The pioneers also come with striped socks, a striped helmet, and a shoulder stripe.
Oilers (exclusively for Houston)
Home: red and white with blue accents
Away: white and blue with red accents
Alt: blue and red with white accents
While Madden 24 has for the most part done away with exclusive teams, it would be strange for the Oilers to be anywhere else.
Armadillos
Home: red and black with gold accents
Away: white and gold with red accents
Alt: gold and red
Blues
Home: blue with white and black accents
Away: white with blue accents
Alt: gray with blue and white accents
The developers really outdid themselves with the list. Some names are realistic, some are stretchers, and some are downright silly. This allows you a lot of fun customization options. You can create teams like the San Juan Shamrocks, the Mexico City Mounties, and the Tokyo Pioneers. Folks who use franchise mode as a business-running simulation will be happy trying to crack the code on a successful football franchise. Folks who just want to mess around and have a good time will delight in seeing their favorite NFL player in a San Juan Shamrocks jersey.
Relocating your franchise in Madden 24
Relocating a franchise in Madden 24 is easier than it’s ever been in the franchise. All you need to do is load up Franchise mode as an owner, pick a team that has a stadium rating that’s below 20, go over to stadium options, and pick out your new team name, uniforms, and city. In previous games, players needed to simulate out a certain amount of time before.