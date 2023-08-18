Best Alternate jerseys to use in Madden 24

Change up the looks across the NFL.

Madden 24 has plenty of ways to score and taunt your opponents, but you always need to make sure you look good doing it—and there are some great alternate jerseys to do exactly that.

While teams in the NFL do not change their jerseys as regularly as they do in other sports, there are still plenty of changes that happen—particularly with color rush and classic kits added to the mix.

Madden 24 boasts a solid variety of options for all 32 NFL franchises, though some have considerably fewer choices than others.

If you’re looking to spice up your looks across all game modes in Madden 24, then these 10 alternate kits are worth a look.

Seahawks 1990s Home Jersey

The 90s is the best era. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With a classic look accompanied by the Seahawks logo on the sleeves, the 1990s Home Jersey is a thing of beauty.

Minnesota Vikings Color Rush Jersey

A great color combo. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Color rush in the NFL brings about some brilliant looks and the Vikings have taken full advantage, with the purple accompanied by a bold yellow.

Cincinnati Bengals 2019 Home Jersey

Eye of the Tiger. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It may be too soon to call the Bengals’ 2019 Home Jersey a classic, but it will certainly boast that claim in the future.

Cleveland Browns 1960’s Jersey

A classic look. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A classic Browns look accented looks even smarter with the white and orange stripes on the sleeves.

Philadelphia Eagles 1930’s Jersey

Old but gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Why did the Eagles ever move away from this? Bring the baby blue and yellow back to Philadelphia.

Dallas Cowboys 1994 Alternate Classic Jersey

Stars in your eyes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Not a lot changed with the Cowboys’ jersey through the years but the 1994 Classic Jersey stands strong, boosted by the logo on the shoulder pads.

Los Angeles Chargers 1970’s Home Jersey

Lightning and thunder. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Logos on the shoulders are an instant winner and the Chargers’ look from the 1970s is striking.

New York Giants 1980’s Home Jersey

Simple but effective. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you were to draw a classic NFL jersey, it would probably look like this. Basic, not too stand out, but very smart.

Green Bay Packers 75th Anniversary Jersey

Easy cheesy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The bright yellow and black, along with the 75th-anniversary logo, is an instant winner. Say cheese!

New York Jets 2010 Alternate Classic

Need for speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Jets are usually always forgotten about in the NFL but they can take some pride with this classic look.

