What is the Metaphor: ReFantazio release date? Answered

Studio Zero and Atlus finally revealed more details about this new IP, including its release date and collector’s edition, after announcing it last year. Methapor: ReFantazio is a new work by Katsura Hashino, the Persona creator. A whole squad of characters will have to face a curse in the kingdom.

After a live event that Hashino himself presented, Atlus finally gave more details about the long-awaited new IP by the studio behind Persona 2, 3, and 4. Introduced back in 2017 as Project Re Fantasy, this new title has a ton of original characters that will have to face every kind of enemy to save the kingdom of Euchronia from total oblivion.

Methapor: ReFantazio release date and platforms

Methapor: ReFantazio. Image via Atlus.

With less than six months before its release, this title will be available on October 11 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. A helpful countdown to the game’s release date is below.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 4 : 1 : 1 3 : 2 6 : 5 8

Methapor: ReFantazio will retail for $69.99. At $149.99, the collector’s edition will come with a steelbook, an art book, the original soundtrack, a couple of metallic pins, stickers, a fabric map of the kingdom, a digital book detailing Atlus’ history, and a wealth of downloadable content for the game.

As for the pre-order bonuses, players can get 10 heroes incense that will upgrade the experience by 100, five heroes fruit that will upgrade the experience by 500, and 30,000 coins in the game. In addition, players can receive five rare medicines that will restore 200 life points for an ally, five revive medicine to revive an ally, three magic breads that will restore magic gradually on a dungeon, and two rancid breads to deal more damage.

In this completely original adventure, the player will have to claim the throne of Euchronia, as the kingdom is facing a grave danger that could mean the death of their citizens. Thanks to the fairy known as Galicia, players will have to break the curse that has fallen upon the heir prince just after the king dies.

