Bugha’s stream setup: Keyboard, mouse, and more

Bugha might be young, but as the first Fortnite World Cup champion, the gamer has quickly risen to the top of esports at the ripe age of 17.

He’s not one of Twitch’s top gamers, but with an average of 12,822 viewers over the past year according to audience tracker Sully Gnome, Bugha has a respectable following.

Meanwhile his 1,687 hours streamed in the past year show that he’s determined to make content creation a career. He might not have the same level of experience as some of the more tenured Twitch streamers like DrLupo or TimTheTatman, but Bugha can reel in viewers just the same.

Here is Bugha’s streaming setup.

Mouse: Finalmouse Air 58

The Finalmouse Air58 is one of the lightest mouses you can find, but you’ll only be able to get it on the secondary market. Weighing in at just 58 grams and designed with help from popular streamer Ninja, the piece comes in two unique colors and has holes in it that create ventilation for the hands and reduce weight.

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (Omnipoint)

Image via SteelSeries

Made with a series 5000 Aircraft grade aluminum frame, the Apex Pro TKL is one of the more high-end keyboards around. Without a number pad, the tournament-style piece is compact, but has all of the features you could possibly want from a smart display to saveable custom macros.

Bugha uses a keyboard that has OmniPoint switches. This gives him a .7ms response time, faster than your standard mechanical keyboard by a sizable margin.

Headset: Logitech G Pro X

Image via Logitech

With a sleek, black design, the Logitech G Pro X isn’t anything flashy, but the headset, complete with a microphone, boasts numerous features. With memory foam, the piece is made to sit comfy on your ears and head. Meanwhile, the premium steel and aluminum frame is made to be durable.

From an audio perspective, the headset has object based surround sound and 20Hz-20KHz audio response. Partnering with Blue, the headset’s Blue VO!CE mic has voice filters to reduce peripheral noise making for clear communications.

Monitor: Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN

There aren’t too many monitors on the market that can give you a refresh rate of 360hz, but the 24.5-inch Republic of Gamers Swift 360Hz (PG259QN) is one of them. With a 1080 HD display, Bugha clearly prioritizes performance in-game over fancy graphic capabilities you might get from a 4K monitor alternative that has a worse refresh rate for a similar price.

GPU: ASUS ROG Strix 2080ti

Image via ASUS

Having a 2080 ti GPU has become the standard for most streamers in the past year or so, but what makes Bugha’s stand out is the three-fan cooling it has to keep your PC in good condition while you’re overclocked.

The Axial-tech fans have a smaller hub allowing for longer blades that can generate more airflow and cooling to keep your GPU operating as smoothly as possible.