What is the Sea of Thieves season 11 release date?

The new season is arriving soon in Sea of Thieves with an overhaul to how players interact with the game, new loot, and new features. It’s a highly anticipated update that will give clearer objectives to players and allow for shorter sessions.

Recommended Videos

Each season contributes to the game by adding new features, content, and cosmetics, so players can continue to gain Renown as the greatest pirate there is in new ways. The previous season introduced Guilds, the Skull of Siren Song Voyage, and the Safer Seas mode, but season 11 has even bigger additions in store.

When does Sea of Thieves season 11 release?

A new era for Sea of Thieves. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Sea of Thieves YouTube

Season 11 of Sea of Thieves arrives on Jan. 23 as a free update. It’s a major update that will overhaul how players can get quests, add a new method of travel, 100 more levels for players to raise their Renown, and new cosmetics.

The newest feature is Ship Diving—just like Davy Jones and the Flying Dutchman in Pirates of the Caribbean—which allows for fast travel as you grow your reputation, plus new world events. Players will be able to Dive directly into the Voyage, but they will have to sail back to the Outpost to sell their loot. Diving again will force players to lose their loot.

The most noticeable change, however, is the overhaul of the quest system through the Quest Table. It will hold the quests from all the different Trading Companies in the same place with an indication of how long the quest might take.

Things will be different if you are a new player as well. Instead of waking on an island, new players will wake up already in a ship with small quests to introduce the Trading Companies and the new features. All players will have access to the tutorials through the Quest Table.

It’s all shaping up to be an exciting time out on the high seas when season 11 of Sea of Thieves kicks off.