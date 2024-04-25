Can you play Sea of Thieves on Steam Deck? Answered

Plundering precious treasure with your friends in Sea of Thieves is the experience you’d want to have with you all the time. Steam Deck allows you to have that experience at your fingertips, but its library only supports some games.

Recommended Videos

Sea of Thieves puts you in the shoes of a mighty pirate who forges their destiny by scavenging for treasure, capturing other ships, and exploring new islands to fight formidable enemies. The title’s multiplayer allows you to have these experiences with your friends through crossplay, making memories along the way.

But can you run the Sea of Thieves on Steam Deck?

Is it possible to run Sea of Thieves on Steam Deck?

Sea of Thieves gives you the thrill of being a pirate. Image via Rare

Yes, you can run Sea of Thieves on Steam Deck. It runs at the highest graphics settings, giving you decent performance to play the game comfortably.

However, there are a few caveats to playing on the device instead of on platforms like PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. One of the major problems with running performance-intensive games like Sea of Thieves on the Steam Deck is the fast battery consumption. You will run out of battery faster than expected, potentially halting a longer gaming session.

But there is an easy fix to this battery dilemma: lower your FPS and decrease the game’s graphics quality to get the most out of your device. You might face minor errors, but changing the servers and other small workarounds will stop that from hindering your experience.

On Steam Deck, you can also map your keys to your specific taste, which will help you gain mastery of your controls. Otherwise, the device’s portability makes it a no-brainer to have in your gaming arsenal.

You can read our guides to learn the best settings for running Cyberpunk 2077 on your Steam Deck and even the best games you can play if you already have one and want the most out of your handheld gaming companion.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more