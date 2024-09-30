Satisfactory: How to enable Arachnophobia Mode

Arachnophobia is no joke, so when Satisfactory fires a whole horde of Stingers after you, it’s understandable that you might feel the urge to exit the game immediately and never go back. Thankfully for players, there’s a dedicated Arachnophobia Mode to alleviate your concerns and make the experience more user-friendly.

By activating the “Arachnophobia Mode” option, you’ll be replacing the Stinger models with three sprites of different cat breeds, each one corresponding to a Stinger variant. an orange cat represents Baby Stingers, a black cat representing Alpha Stingers, and “lying black cats” represent Elite Gas Stingers.

Note: This article only features images with Arachnophobia Mode enabled.

How to activate Arachnophobia Mode in Satisfactory

Spiders become cute kitty holograms in Arachnophobia Mode. Image via Coffee Stain Studios

It’s super easy to toggle Arachnophobia Mode in Satisfactory, you just need to navigate over to Options and the rest of the process is fairly self-explanatory. To turn on Arachnophobia Mode, just follow these simply steps:

Go to “Options”

Click “Gameplay”

Click on Arachnophobia Mode

After ticking the box, click “Save”

Now, you’ll be chased around by cute holograms of cats instead of horrifying spawns of Satan. You can thank Coffee Stain Studios for adding in the Arachnophobia Mode, which makes Satisfactory more palatable for those who live with an intense fear of spiders.

Everything you need to know about Stingers in Satisfactory

A Baby Stinger in Arachnophobia Mode. Image via Coffee Stain Studios An Alpha Stinger in Arachnophobia Mode. Image via Coffee Stain Studios An Elite Gas Stinger in Arachnophobia Mode. Image via Coffee Stain Studios

Regardless of whether you’re in Arachnophobia Mode or not, you still need to know about Stingers’ habits, their abilities, and how to take them down. Unfortunately, if you’re in Arachnophobia Mode, you’ll be gunning for the adorable kitties, which really makes the victory less sweet and more devastating.

Stinger Abilities

Every Stinger possesses the Slash ability, but the Baby Stinger only deals five damage, whereas the Alpha and Elite Gas both deal 30 damage. The Alpha and Elite Stingers can Leap, which combines a lunge and a Slash attack and deals 50 damage. As for Elite Gas Stingers, the most dangerous of the variants, they can unleash a Poison attack. This Poison Gas has a radius of 15 meters and affects you for 25 seconds—dealing five damage per second.

Alpha and Elite Gas Stingers can climb almost any vertical surface, including trees and Lookout Towers, and oftentimes spawn only at night, which gives you a breather during the daytime.

Stinger Behaviours

Baby Stingers are the most common and least dangerous. The Alpha Stingers inhabit caves and typically occur in later-game biomes like the Red Bamboo Fields and the Swamp, the latter of which is where Elite Gas Stingers reside.

Stingers will attack you (the pioneer) on sight, but they can also deal considerable damage to vehicles if they swarm. They typically move in zigzag formations, which can be quite disorienting and dangerous if they manage to overwhelm you in groups. However, the leaping attack from Alpha and Elite Gas Stinger has a friendly fire feature enabled, so if you dodge effectively, they can hurt and kill each other.

Countering Stingers

It only takes two hits from a Xeno-Basher or Xeno-Slasher to take out a Baby Stinger, whereas side-jumping can be incredibly effective against Alpha Stingers and Elite Gas Stingers. Ranged Weapons like the Rifle with Turbo or Homing Ammo and Rebar Gun can be used to dispatch Stingers from a safe distance, while Blade Runners (which increase running speed by 50 percent and jump height by 100 percent) make it easier to dodge a Stinger’s Leap attack.

