What’s new in Saints Row (2022)?

This year’s Saints Row is hitting the reboot button on the franchise, introducing players to a new generation of The Saints. As the boss of this new organization, the player will learn how to make money and improve themselves so that the gang can prosper. Volition has made some big changes to the way this game works, including adding new activities and a collectible system.

It seems that the developer wants to provide the player with plenty to do but at their own pace. Here’s all the new stuff that can be found in 2022’s Saints Row.

Everything new in Saints Row

Towing Cable

Screengrab via Volition

This new vehicle feature is a big focus in the Missions and Ventures, allowing you to drag vehicles or objects across the map. Using this for a mission usually means having a large wrecking ball swinging behind you at all times. It’s arguably the new feature that gets used the most with many different missions or activities relying on the tool.

Criminal Ventures

Screengrab via Volition

Every organization needs a way to make money and Ventures ensure the Saints are getting paid from many avenues. You’ll complete different Ventures by doing their activities and getting rid of the competition or threats in the area.

Perk and Skill System

Screengrab via Volition

Skills are shown on the phone app and can be earned by leveling up your character up to level 20. At any time you can equip the active skills to the D-pad or 1-4 keys. Passive skills are always active and grant you extra resources. Perks are unlocked by completing challenges shown in the Mission app. You have to buy the associated slots before you can equip after the first perk.

Furniture Collectibles

Screengrab via Volition

Throughout Santo Ileso there will be objects that emit a blue wave glow and can be collected as furniture for The Saint’s home base, The Church. There are three different-sized collectibles, plus walls, and players will find the different items by either following clues in the Collectibles app or just while walking through the game’s world.

Wanted App

Screengrab via Volition

Murder for hire has never been easier, with anyone being able to place a hit on their enemies with just a few taps on the phone. The player is able to work as a hitman in their spare time and kill anyone unlucky enough to end up on the app.

While this list is likely not everything new in Saints Row, it gives an idea of how Volition chose to revamp its systems for this new entry.