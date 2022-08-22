How to win the Insurance Fraud minigame in Saints Row (2022)

As a member of the Saints, the player will need to come up with ways for the organization to make money. After all, it’s not much of a gang if you can’t fund your operations and arsenal, right? While bigger missions will help the player earn lots of money, there are more opportunities around Santo Ileso that the Boss can take advantage of. One of these businesses is a fake medical clinic that works to process insurance fraud claims.

Here’s all you need to know about winning the Insurance Fraud minigame in Saints Row.

How to win Insurance Fraud in Saints Row

The name of the game here is getting hit as much as possible, hopefully by several cars in succession.

Since you don’t know what vehicles will be driving your way during the match, it’s best if you try to find a strategy that works for you. The best thing you can do is find the busiest intersection near you and jump in front of cars there, as they’ll be coming from multiple directions. This will make it easy to bounce from one car to the other and build a nice combo.

The key to winning these matches quickly is to get a high combo multiplier while making each hit to a car count. At an intersection, cars will begin to pile up eventually in a large grouping of cars. Once you’ve built up the Adrenaline bar, you should begin bouncing off the cars in the big traffic jam, getting plus one to your combo every time. If the cars pile up enough, you can easily get a combo of 12.

The important thing to remember is that you have to bounce off each car right after the other to maintain your combo, so it’s wise to do this when there are the most cars at an intersection.