How to unlock new fast travel points in Saints Row (2022)

It can be fun to drive around and see the world in open-world games, especially in the beginning. It can be tiring when the player constantly drives across the map to revisit places they already were 10 minutes before, however. To alleviate that problem, most large-scale games give the player some form of fast travel system to get around.

Here’s all you need to know about how to unlock new fast travel points in Saints Row.

How to unlock fast travel in Saints Row

Screengrab via Volition

The player can unlock new fast travel locations by looking for the train icon on their map. This icon means that the player can go there and take a picture of a monument to save it as a fast travel destination. These locations include a giant Panther Rock and the Cactus Bill statue, which act as fast travel points.

You can also fast travel to the different bases that The Saints have set up around the city. These locations will also provide access to your weapon cache, vehicles, and a place to rest your boss’s little head. There aren’t many fast travel locations in the game at first, but you unlock more as you progress through the game and get more familiar with Santo Ileso.

Many vehicles around the city can help you arrive at your destination when no fast travel option is available. Even if you’re still a distance away after fast traveling, steal a vacant car and use it to get to your destination.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock new fast travel points in Saints Row.