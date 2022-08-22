How to unlock new car parts in Saints Row (2022)

When you’re the boss of the top organization in Santo Ileso, you’ll want to make sure that your vehicles are the best on the road in looks and performance. To that end, you’ll need to unlock new parts for your cars that evolve how you drive and strike fear into the other gangs’ hearts. In Santo Ileso, you’ll get new parts by earning experience and meeting the right people.

This is all you need to know about how to unlock new car parts in Saints Row.

When do new car parts unlock in Saints Row?

When you first start out in Santo Ileso, you won’t have the resources or know the right people to properly get a car that suits you. Instead, you’ll have to do JR’s missions and unlock his garage, which will allow you to add new parts and paint jobs to your vehicles. JR will even provide you with a new part when you finish his first car collection mission.

Other ways to get car parts include:

Dumpster Diving – There are many Golden Dumpsters hidden around Santo Ileso, and some may even have golden truck parts in them. Root around for some upgrades.

– There are many Golden Dumpsters hidden around Santo Ileso, and some may even have golden truck parts in them. Root around for some upgrades. Leveling Up – The player will automatically unlock new parts for their vehicles at levels 5, 10, and 15.

The player will automatically unlock new parts for their vehicles at levels 5, 10, and 15. Complete Missions – Sometimes completing missions will award the player with new vehicles and sometimes add the extra parts to their garage parts.

There are a lot of ways that the player can earn new car customization options. They’ll just have to play different parts of the game to find them. If you find a car with some new parts you like, take it to JR’s and begin to work on it to fully make it yours. After all, what’s the point in getting all this money and turf for your gang if you can’t show it off?