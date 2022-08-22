Fastest ways to earn money in Saints Row (2022)

When you’re one of the top gangs in the city, one thing matters above all else. If you don’t have the money to keep your gang happy and provide the necessary upgrades, you’ll have a bad time in Santo Ileso. Luckily, there are as many opportunities to earn money in this city as there are cars decked out in neon lights and paint.

Here are all the fastest ways to earn money in Saints Row.

How to earn money fast in Saints Row

There are several ways that the player will earn money in Santo Ileso, but a lot of them will take some time to complete. There are, however, a few opportunities where the player can grind out cash for a large purchase or two.

Ventures

Screengrab via Volition

In Saints Row, Ventures are how the player keeps their organization afloat with new business opportunities that are less than legit. There are several different ventures that the player can choose to buy and then build up, taking over the district where it’s built. The real benefit is that the player will earn passive income based on how many businesses they have.

You’ll need to progress through JR’s quests to unlock the Cash Transfer app. Then you’ll need to upgrade your home base to unlock access to new Ventures. Once you’ve built a new business, complete its objectives, and you’ll increase the money you earn per hour.

Completing a Venture will provide you with a huge boost in income and other goodies like new Crew members and customization options for your character.

Side Hustles

Screengrab via Volition

Where Ventures are businesses you take on as an organization, Side Hustles are the player’s option to take on some freelance work. There are different opportunities like offering protection or stealing large items, each offering different amounts of money. Doing multiple of these jobs is a great way to make some quick cash.

The “@TCHA” opportunities, in particular, can provide you with 10,000 per round if you set the review score to the lowest option. The fights from this mode are fairly easy and don’t require much from the player outside of standing their own in a firefight.

Missions

Screengrab via Volition

If you’re looking for a payout in the 10s to 100s of thousands of dollars, then you should progress with the missions like normal. You’ll begin to earn more and more wealth as The Saints take on bigger and bigger jobs. While the payouts may start small with a couple of thousand dollars here or there, it’s definitely worth it when you get to the train mission and start dealing in real money.

Not only will you get huge cash rewards, but you’ll also unlock new opportunities to make money by progressing through the story. While you’re busy with those story quests, your businesses will accrue additional wealth you can pick up once you’ve finished the mission.

That’s all you need to know about the fastest ways to get money in Saints Row.