All songs and radio stations in Saints Row (2022)

Players of all ages will recognize some of these hits.

While cruising through Santa Ileso, players will become familiar with the different music that gives Saints Row a certain kick. After progressing through the first missions, the player will earn the ability to play music through the Playlist app on their phone. Many songs are currently in the game, ranging from electronic to country music.

Like previous entries, each radio station plays an individual genre and is hosted by different NPCs that will react to the player’s achievements in the game via Newscasts, which can also be re-listened to in your phone’s Playlist app.

Here are all the radio stations and songs that are featured in Saints Row:

The Drop – KXBPM 95.7

“All The Time” (Foamek Remix) – NYIKO

“Bawdy” (ft. Big Freedia) – Dillon Francis

“Controller” (Walker & Royce Remix) – Channel Tres

“DFR” – Dillon Francis

“GO OFF” – Dillon Francis

“My High” – Disclosure feat. slowthai

“Rat” – XLAB, Said, MYKKA, Dabow

“Salsabahton” – Dillon Francis

“STREETS” – Murci

“Swoopin” – Baauer, RL Grime

“Take Control” – Dirty Audio

“Trifecta” (We Came To Party) – Sliink, TWRK & DJ Green Lantern

“Unconditional” (Sidekick Remix) – Dillon Francis & 220 Kid

“What You Like” – Curbi

Outrun – KFADR 101.1

“1983” – Firsthand Flow

“Arcade Dreams” – Emerald Ice

“Assault” – Emerald Ice

“Blurred Lights” – Nimble

“Bootloader” – Blue Martian

“Feel So Wavy” – Lawnmower Daze

“Grand Theft Audio” – DJ Mellow Yellow

“Laser Dreams” – Hatrack Moose

“Low Gravity Judo” – Red Skies

“Megaupload” – DJ KBM

“Night Driver” – Infrared

“Nighthawk” – Glastonbury Rants

“Redshift” – Tree Frogs

“Time Runner” – DJ KBM

“Yakuza” – Retoro

Dos Ochos – KFSTA 88.7

“Colas, Colas” – Pescadores de Alvarado

“Cumbia Del Rey” – Los Botecitos

“Feliz” – Videl Miranda y Su Orquesta

“Huapango Enmotado” – Zacarías Beltrán

“Indita Mia” – Flores y Soto

“Jarabe Tapatio” – Los Principes de Jalisco

“La Adelita” – Los Hermanos Belmonte

“La Bendecida” – Las Tarántulas del Norte

“Las Mananitas” – La Familia Luna Lopez

“Mariachi de Amigos” – Los Guitarrón Guapos

“Mascara del Diablo” – Mariachi Los Demonios

“Muneca De Jalisco” – Valentin Valentino

“Sangre Sinaloense” – Los Chachalacas

“Te Tengo a Ti” – Arturo Torres

“Tres Tiros” – Los Desperados de la Tuba

Route Overdrive – KFVZZ 103.3

“Bet My Brains” – Starcrawler

“Broken Boy” (feat. Iggy Pop) – Cage the Elephant

“Buck” – DEAR-GOD

“Cruisin’ The Night” – Warm Drag

“Fairlady” – skeemers

“Floating Features” – La Luz

“I Wanna Lose” – L.A. Witch

“I’m Still Here” – Modest Mouse

“Model Village” – IDLES

“People” – The 1975

“Raw” – White Reaper

“Taste” – Ty Segall

“Without You” – The Creation Factory

The Cipher – KJMMZ 99.8

“Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg” – TLC

“Ante Up” (Robbin Hoodz Theory) – M.O.P.

“Feel Me Flow” – Naughty By Nature

“I Left My Wallet in El Segundo” – A Tribe Called Quest

“Microphone Fiend” – Eric B. & Rakim

“Party Up” – DMX

“Runnin'” – The Pharcyde

“Slam” – Onyx

“Sound of Da Police” – KRS-One

“Tres Delinquentes” – Delinquent Habits

“Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” – Busta Rhymes

Santo Public Radio – KSIPR 90.5

“Concerto for 2 Trumpets, 1st Mvt” – Antonio Vivaldi

“L’Ariesienne Suite No2 4th Mvt” – Georges Bizet

“Lakme, Act I, Flower Duet” – Léo Delibes

“Funeral March of a Marionette” – Charles Gounod

“Bagatelle in A-min, Fur Elise” – Ludwig van Beethoven

“Suite No1 for Orchestra, Gavotte” – Johann Sebastian Bach

“Hungarian Dances, No6 in D-flat maj” – Johannes Brahms

“Il Travatore, Act II” – Giuseppe Verdi

“The Merry Wives of Windsor” – Otto Nicolai

“Nocturne in Eb” – Frédéric Chopin

“Piano Concerto No1” – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

“String Quartet No1 in Amaj” – Alexander Borodin

“Symphony No40 in Gmin” – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

“Concerto for Violin in E-Min Mvt.5” – Felix Medelssohn

“Water Music, Alla Hornpipe” – George Handel

Tumbleweed Radio – KWPKE 93.3

“Born to Be a Cowboy” – Ropin’ Roy Peters

“Campfire” – Palomino Peter

“In the Shadow of the Valley” – The Blue Roan Brothers

“Revolver” – Pablo Cortina

“Ride Stallion Ride” – Dusty Hickok

“Your Lyin Eyes” – The Crockett Boys

“The Dribbling Smile” – The Tumbleweed Twins

“The Long Road” – The Okayest Corral

“Making Eyes” – Harvey Bronco

“9 Train” – Steam Wagon Wilson

“The Old Engine Driver” – Saloon Kate

“Pound Another Nail” – Johnny Buckskin

“Red Rock Canyon” – The Campfire Strummers

“Run” – The Black Hat Outlaw

“Squatting Journey” – Peppermint Cow Patty

Flex – SM1

“BALD! REMIX” – JPEGMAFIA ft. Denzel Curry

“BANG!” – Trippie Redd

“blackout.” – grouptherapy.

“Calm Down” – Lunice, Miko

“Crooked Smile” – Lecx Stacy

“Down Bad” – Dreamville ft JID, Bas, J Cole, Eartgang, Young Nudy

“Future Power Sources” – Marlowe

“Harley Quinn” – Princess Nokia

“ICE” – Courtney Bell

“Killing” – Diablo, ELIOZE, Shakewell, Terror Reid

“Miss the Rage” – Trippie Redd ft Playboi Carty

“Own It” – Rico Nasty

El Latido – SM3

“Boleta” – DJ Baba The Raptor x D Duran

“Botellas CLEAN” – Breykon (ft Chimbala)

“Brillo” – Niña Dioz

“Con Altura” – ROSALIA, J Balvin, El Guincho

“Da Da Da” – Princess Akaina

“En La Mar” (feat. MC Peligro) – El Dusty

“Go Bananas” – Don Elektron x TT THE ARTIST

“Hazmelo Otra Vez” – Bea Pelea

“Mariposa” – Isabella Lovestory

“Mi Poni ft. Zuzuka Poderosa” – Captain Planet

“PAM” – Justin Quiles, Daddy Yankee & El Alfa

“Pem Pem” – Elettra Lamborghini

“Rebosando” (feat. Chico Mann) – Captain Planet

“Rebota” – Guaynaa

“Todo Lo Mejor” – Mi$$il, Chico Sonido, Paul Marmota

Nuclear Blast – SM4

“Betrayer” – Insidious Disease

“Bleed” – Meshuggah

“Cloud Connected” – In Flames

“Deconstructing Self-Destruction” – Killer Be Killed

“Empire of the Blind” – Heathen

“Repentless” – Slayer

“Stormcrow” – Benediction

“Underneath the Scars” – Kataklysm

“Weight of the False Self” – Hatebreed

“Worship Decay” – Sylosis

“Zombie Apocalypse” – Accept

The player will unlock new songs in their Playlist App by completing certain quests. After completing the “The Frontier” quest, you’ll unlock Get Free by the Vines, a song that plays during the most intense part of the level.

You can listen to these songs on their respective radio stations before you unlock the Playlist app. Once you have it, you’ll be able to create custom playlists of your favorite songs from any of the stations.