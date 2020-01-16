When does Rocket League’s Lucky Lanterns event begin?

A new Rocket League event is beginning next week to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year, but the festivities won’t last forever.

Players will be able to earn rewards for simply playing online matches of Rocket League. Games will award players with a new currency called Red Envelopes, which can then be exchanged for cosmetic items ranging from toppers and trails to vehicle decals and wheels. Rocket League fans can find the full list of rewards and how many Red Envelopes each cosmetic item costs on the Lucky Lanterns event page.

Rocket League on Twitter Ring in the Lunar New Year with our newest in-game event: Lucky Lanterns! Earn Red Envelopes to unlock in-game items inspired by the Lantern Festival! https://t.co/aDBQVHuj25

Fans of the game will earn the Goodbye Nian player banner for free for simply logging in while the event is live. Similarly, there will be a new arena named Forbidden Temple players can try out for free during the event. The event will also award players with limited-time Golden Lanterns, or free-to-open lootboxes that contain items from Champions Series One, Two, and Three.

Related: Rocket League is getting a new Lunar New Year event, Lucky Lanterns

When does the Lucky Lanterns event start?

Rocket League’s Lunar New Year event kicks off at 12pm CT on Jan. 20. The event will run until 12pm CT on Feb. 10, giving fans three full weeks to unlock all the goodies they can before the items are vaulted. Players can continue spending Red Envelopes three days after the event ends.