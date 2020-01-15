Rocket League is getting a new Lunar New Year event, Lucky Lanterns

Rocket League is kicking off 2020 with a new event. Starting Jan. 20, players will be able to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a new set of items from the Item Shop and Event Store, as well as a new arena to play ball in.

The event will follow the traditional event format already established in Rocket League. Finishing matches will gift players with a limited-time in-game currency known as “Red Envelopes.” They’re obtained for free and can be used to acquire items from a list of new cosmetics. Players can also try their luck by unlocking a Golden Lantern, a free-to-open loot box that contains an item from Champion Series one, two, and three.

Rocket League on Twitter Ring in the Lunar New Year with our newest in-game event: Lucky Lanterns! Earn Red Envelopes to unlock in-game items inspired by the Lantern Festival! https://t.co/aDBQVHuj25

The entire Lantern Festival is inspired by elements of Eastern culture and mythology. The Forbidden Temple Arena portrays several common motifs and symbols traditionally associated with the East, such as cherry blossoms and pagodas, and it’s the perfect setting for a quick game. Psyonix hasn’t specified if the arena will remain in play after the event ends.

Image via Psyonix

Some of the items available during the event include boosts, toppers, decals, and wheels. Dominus and Octane, two of the game’s most popular vehicles, each received a decal. Octane is getting another dragon decoration as a less flashy alternative to the Dragon Lord sticker.

Image via Psyonix

The official trailer for the event also teases two new goal explosions but doesn’t specify if they’ll be obtainable with red envelopes or if they’re exclusive to the Item Shop. One of the cosmetics portrays a flying paper dragon, while the other is a set of lanterns that float upwards once a goal is scored.

Lucky Lanterns starts at 12pm CT on Jan. 20 and runs until 12pm CT on Feb. 10. Players have an extra three days to spend their leftover red envelopes, but the deadline ends on Feb. 13.