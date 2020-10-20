When does Rocket League’s 2020 Halloween event end?

Players have around two weeks to get everything done.

Rocket League‘s Halloween event is bringing players Ghostbusters-themed cosmetics, new challenges, and two limited-time modes.

The Rocket League Haunted Hallows event ends on Nov. 2, so players have around two weeks to get their rewards starting today, Oct. 20.

Players have to complete a set of event challenges to get items. The challenges will be independent and are quite simple actions that you can do in a match, like scoring goals, doings assist, and making saves. Each objective awards an item and players can get the full collection by completing them.

The set of rewards include the Ghostbusters Wheels, Slimer Topper, Mood Slime Boost, and other items. Golden Pumpkins can also be earned through the challenges and contain items from the Turbo, Nitro, and Vindicator Series.

Other Ghostbusters cosmetics will be available in the Item Shop, but be careful if you’re a fan because the items will only be in the rotation for two days. Items from previous Haunted Hallows events will return, such as the Ectoplasm universal decal, a Titanium White variant of the Demon Disc wheels, the Vampire Bat, and a Crimson version of the Reaper Goal Explosion.

Players can use their new cosmetics in the two limited-time game modes. The Haunted Heatseeker is the known Heatseeker mode but with a spooky twist, taking place in the new Haunted Urban Arena, while Spike Rush is held in the nighttime versions of other maps.

The challenges and the Haunted Heatseeker mode are already live with the start of the Haunted Hallows event, but the Spike Rush mode will only begin on Oct. 26. It will last until the end of the event on Nov. 2 at 8pm CT.