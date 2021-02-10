Rocket League and Ford to host new freestyle competition, add F-150 DLC

Psyonix teased a future announcement when American automaker Ford was named the title sponsor for the Rocket League Championship Series X Winter Majors last month. And now, the company has provided some new details about the partnership.

Starting on Feb. 20, players on all platforms can find a new bundle in the shop that features a version of the company’s signature vehicle, the Ford F-150. There will also be a new event called the Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational taking place later this month.

The Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition bundle will be available in its own Item Shop tab. It’ll include the Ford F-150 RLE, Ford F-150 RLE Wheels (standard and special edition), Ford F-150 RLE Boost, Ford F-150 RLE Engine Audio, Ford F-150 Player Banner, and Chairman Decal. This bundle will cost 1,500 Credits and be available to purchase from Feb. 20 to 28.

As for the Freestyle Invitational, Psyonix will select eight of the top Rocket League freestylers to compete in a new competition running from Feb. 24 to 28.

Those players will demonstrate their skills in freestyling, otherwise known as one of the most advanced aerial movements in the game, to a panel of judges. The winner will be decided live on Twitch prior to the start of the RLCS X North American Major grand finals on Feb. 28, with the best freestyler taking home a real 2021 Ford F-150.

All of the details for the Freestyle Invitational, including participants, judges, and hosts, will be revealed in the coming weeks.