Psyonix introduces Rocket League and Stranger Things event

Rocket League is getting into the Halloween spirit by heading to The Upside Down.

Netflix’s Stranger Things will be invading Rocket League from Oct. 14 to Nov. 11 for a Haunted Hallows event.

Players will be able to complete matches to earn Candy Corn, an event-exclusive currency that can be used to unlock cosmetics.

A few of the autumn-inspired items were shown in the event’s trailer. Some of the cosmetics include a boost, two decals, and two sets of wheels.

Image via Psyonix

The map Farmstead will get a spooky theme that resembles The Upside Down from Stranger Things.

Players will have a grace period of three days to use their Candy Corn currency in the store, similar to previous Rocket League events.

This isn’t the first time Stranger Things has done a video game crossover, though. The popular show was featured in Fortnite in July—Chief Hopper and the Demogorgon got their own skins, too.