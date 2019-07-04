Fortnite officially reveals Stranger Things crossover event

This article is brought to you by HLG, game at the next level.

Fortnite: Battle Royale will be using its influence to partner with Netflix’s Stranger Things this week and bring all-new cosmetics and more to the game, Epic Games announced on Wednesday.

With Stranger Things 3 releasing on Thursday, July 4, it seems that the long-awaited and teased crossover event between the show and Fortnite is finally coming to life. The crossover was first hinted at in the beginning of season nine when the new Mega Mall point of interest had a store from Stranger Things located inside.

Fortnite on Twitter FortniteXStrangerThings https://t.co/HpxRVvUSiY

Scoops Ahoy is a prominent location in the new season of the show, which takes place majorly in a brand-new mall at Hawkins, the fictional setting of Stranger Things.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Ice cream cones recently began appearing at Mega Mall. They’re consumable and give four HP to players—and it’s all been leading up to this.

Data miners found that leaked cosmetics may include Chief Hopper and the Demogorgon from the show. Although no challenges or LTMs have been leaked, and considering players won’t be seeing a downloadable update in the next two weeks, this promotional crossover may just be limited to cosmetics.

Fortnite x Stranger Things begins this week.