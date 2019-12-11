How to watch Rocket League World Championship season 8

Rocket League’s season eight is coming to a close. But before the season ends, one team will be crowned as the world champions at the Rocket League World Championship later in the week.

A total of 12 teams from Europe, North America, Oceania, and South America will face off for the title of world champions in Madrid beginning Dec. 13. Participating teams include some of the largest names in esports, such as Team Reciprocity, Dignitas, and NRG Esports.

The format for the World Championship will look a little different compared to last year’s tournament. In place of four three-team groups, there will now only be two groups of six teams each. Teams will face off in a series of best-of-fives in a double-elimination bracket within their respective groups. Seeding will be based on teams’ Regional Championship results.

The group stage will take place over the first two days of the World Championship. For the third and final day of the event, the remaining six teams will step on stage in a single-elimination bracket to decide who will hoist the trophy and $200,000 in prize earnings.

Fans can catch the action live from the official Rocket League Twitch channel. The broadcast begins Dec. 13 at 8am CT and will be streamed in French, German, and Spanish in addition to the main English broadcast.