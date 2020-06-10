Cloud9 departs from Rocket League, disbands roster

Many fans are disappointed to see the iconic team leave the scene.

Cloud9 is stepping away from professional Rocket League, the organization announced today.

C9 announced that Rocket League players Kyle “Torment” Storer and Jesus “Gimmick” Parra have been released from the organization. Coach Jayson “Fireburner” Nunez was also released. The final player on the roster, Mariano “SquishyMuffinz” Arruda, has already joined NRG Esports.

Today we are sad to announce that we are departing from Rocket League and after 1,129 days (1,048 as #C9RL), The Muffin Men are splitting up.



Thank you @SquishyMuffinz, @Gimmickrl, @Torment, & @Fireburner!



📰 Read More: https://t.co/HkQts0R98j pic.twitter.com/z8hZy4O3uf — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) June 10, 2020

The team, formerly known as the Muffin Men, found success soon after joining Cloud9 in July 2017. They came in first place at CyberPowerPC EGS – Summer 2017 and went on to achieve a 6-1 record in RLCS Season Four North America.

The team continued to be a powerful force and won the Northern Arena Rocket League Invitational in October 2017 and finished in third place at the RLCS Season Four Finals in November 2017. The Muffin Men continued to dominate the competition throughout 2018 and became world champions after beating Dignitas as the RLCS Season Six Finals. The team also found success in 2019 by winning at the DreamHack Pro Circuit: Dallas 2019 in June.

Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne expressed how proud he is of the former players and wished them luck in their future endeavors.

“I’m so proud of everything C9 Rocket League achieved during their time with us.” Said Etienne. “They’ve proven themselves on the biggest stage by bringing home the RLCS trophy and I have no doubt they’ll be pulling off more highlight-reel moves soon.”