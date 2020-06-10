NRG signs SquishyMuffinz, benches Turbopolsa

NRG’s Rocket League team is getting some major firepower.

The organization signed Mariano “Squishy Muffinz” Arruda today after his former team, Cloud9, dropped its Rocket League lineup. Squishy will take the place of Pierre “Turbopolsa” Silfver, who was moved to NRG’s inactive roster.

Squishy is one of the most accomplished players in the Rocket League circuit and has numerous championships under his belt. During his stint with Cloud9, the team came in first place in RLCS season four North America and won their first RLCS World Championship in 2019 against a previously-undefeated Dignitas.

To make room for the new talent, however, NRG revealed that Turbopolsa will be moved to the bench in what the organization called an “extremely tough decision.” The official announcement mentions “a decline in the roster’s performance” following the RLCS 8 finals and “a disappointing string of tournaments” in 2020, which led the team to bench Turbopolsa.

Squishy joins the NRG roster alongside teammates Garrett “GarrettG” Gordon and Justin “Jstn” Morales, as well as coach Emiliano “Sizz” Benny. The organization moved Turbopolsa to the inactive roster, which means that he’ll be a reserve player and likely won’t play for another team immediately.

The causes for Cloud9’s departure from the Rocket League esports scene are still unclear. The org’s official announcement doesn’t give an explanation and says the rest of its lineup—Kyle “Torment” Storer, Jesus “Gimmick” Parra, and coach Jayson “Fireburner” Nunez—have all been released from their contracts.