Athena to be featured in Rocket League’s first Creator’s Garage item set

Rocket League is adding its own way to celebrate some of the top creators for the game, launching the first Creator’s Garage featuring Athena.

Athena is one of the biggest personalities in Rocket League and she’s worked alongside Psyonix to create a list of items that will show off a core member of the community’s unique style.

Athena’s Garage will feature seven items and is going to go live in the Item Shop on Aug. 5 at 11am CT. The bundle is only going to be available for a limited time and will cost 2,000 Credits. Here are all of the items that will be included in the Garage.

Octane (Orange Painted)

Shisa Decal (Certified Scorer)

Standard Boost (Orange Painted)

Yamane Wheels (Black Painted)

Luminous Trail (Titanium White Painted)

Dueling Dragons Goal Explosion (Titanium White Painted)

Along with the item bundle, Athena will also be the first Rocket League creator to release a song under the Monstercat label. “Eternal” by Athena and smle will be live in-game on Aug. 5 as the main menu track ahead of its official release on Aug. 6 and it’ll be available in the Item Shop as a Player Anthem in the near future.

-My Song Eternal will be the Main Menu music for RL

-First Creator to have a Item Shop Bundle Garage In RL

-Signed to Envy

-Eternal Music Video will be released August 6th



So proud and thankful. — Envy Athena (@Athena) August 4, 2021

Psyonix will work with other creators on future Creator’s Garage, which will continue to feature items gathered and curated by creators from the Rocket League community throughout 2021 and 2022.