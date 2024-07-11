Image Credit: Bethesda
A man standing on a green platform in roblo
Image via Roblox
Untitled RNG codes (July 2024)

More codes more rewards.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 08:32 am

If you want to make the most out of one of Roblox’s most popular games, Untitled RNG, chances are you want to redeem a few codes to get a leg up over anyone else playing the popular game mode.

You can participate in quests around a sprawling world, play with other players and friends, and try to unlock unique traits and rare items to maximize your experience.

To give you the best chance to make the most of the mode, use some of the below codes to get a couple of free items and options when you next load into the game.

All Roblox Untitled RNG codes

untitled rng roblox artwork
Get them all. Image via Roblox
  • Update4 – Trait Shard
  • 1mVisits – 3x Token II
  • 10kLikes -3x Galatic Potion
  • LilacGoat – Super Lucky Potion
  • AdemGoat – 3x Lucky Potion
  • HanmaGoat – Super Lucky Potion

How to redeem Untitled RNG codes

To redeem codes in Untitled RNG in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open up Untitled RNG game mode in Roblox.
  2. Find the gear icon on the left side of the screen and click it to open the settings menu.
  3. You can see the seconds section on the left-hand side of the menu.
  4. Type one of the above codes into the field you want to redeem and hit enter.
  5. The code you entered should be redeemed if it is active and your character gets the goodies.

Remember that all codes are case and character-sensitive, so if you aren’t writing in codes as they appear above, they won’t work, and it’ll come up that the code does not exist. New codes are being added to the game every month, so be sure to check again to see if you’re still playing next month to find out what new codes are available to maximize your experience.

