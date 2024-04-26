Type Soul: How to get Vizard

If you’ve been grinding away in Type Soul on Roblox and are fascinated with the Bleach anime, you might have set your sights on becoming a Vizard.

Recommended Videos

This unique class combines the abilities of Soul Reapers and Hollows and makes you a formidable force Type Soul. As you gear up for this transformation, you must dive deep into quests that challenge your combat skills and strategic thinking. Remember that each step forward enhances your character’s versatility, truly setting you apart from the crowd in the expansive universe of Type Soul.

How to unlock the Vizard in Type Soul

Vizard is a versatile class. Image via Type Soul Trello

Initiate as a Soul Reaper

First things first, you’ve got to start off as a Soul Reaper. If you’re wandering around as a Human, you’ll need to shuffle off this mortal coil in-game and embrace the afterlife. Once you’re a ghostly figure, search for the NPC Kisuke, who can purify you. This will set you on the path of the Soul Reaper, ready to take on the challenges ahead.

Hunt for the Hogkoyu fragments

Next up, you’re on a treasure hunt for Hogkoyu Fragments. You need 10 of these, but they aren’t just lying around. You have to collect these fragments through several high-intensity activities:

PvP battles: This is your go-to method if you back your combat skills. Clashing swords in the PvP arena hones your skills and gives you a shot at snagging those fragments.

This is your go-to method if you back your combat skills. Clashing swords in the PvP arena hones your skills and gives you a shot at snagging those fragments. Clan wars: Rally your clan and dive into wars. It’s a way to bond and a potential goldmine for the fragments.

Rally your clan and dive into wars. It’s a way to bond and a potential goldmine for the fragments. Faction raids: Team up and take on raids at faction bases like Wandereich. They’re tough, but perseverance pays.

Team up and take on raids at faction bases like Wandereich. They’re tough, but perseverance pays. Trading: Not feeling the grind? Hit up the trade market and barter for fragments with other players. This is way better than going for the raids.

Conquer the boss in Hueco Mundo

Armed with your fragments, it’s time to venture into the eerie lands of Hueco Mundo. Here, you’ll need to track down and defeat the unique boss. This boss is elusive, randomly appearing throughout the landscape, so keep your eyes peeled and your weapon ready.

The mask and the whispering quests

Vizard fighting an opponent. Image via Type Soul on Trello

Defeating the boss earns you a mysterious mask. Don this mask, and you’ll start hearing whispers guiding you to your final tasks. You’ll face one of three possible quests:

Slay 200 Soul Reapers: Whether they are NPCs or fellow players, you need to defeat 200 of them. It’s a grind, but every victory brings you closer to your goal.

Whether they are NPCs or fellow players, you need to defeat 200 of them. It’s a grind, but every victory brings you closer to your goal. Win 10 raids: Any raid, anywhere. Just rack up those victories.

Any raid, anywhere. Just rack up those victories. Defeat your Vizard shikai in the Shikai world: This is a mystical and rare quest. Meditate to access the Shikai World, face your shadow in Vizard form, and triumph.

After you complete these quests, you’ll become a Vizard!

What can the Vizard do in Type Soul?

Upon activating the Vizard mask, you receive one of five possible buffs:

Health Regeneration

Rei (Spiritual Energy) Regeneration

Increased Speed

Damage Boost

Defense Boost

Each buff also comes with a corresponding debuff that lasts until you master the Vizard powers, adding an element of challenge to using these abilities.

The Vizard transformation also amplifies various combat techniques, making them more lethal and effective:

Sword Techniques (Kendo):

Rising Swallow & Bisection: Inflict ragdoll effects and heightened damage.

Crescent Relief: Strikes with increased ferocity and speed.

Mortal Ties: Gains a menacing red hue with the sword strikes.

Speed Skills

Fast Fang, Floating Strikes, Time Cut: Extended range and intensified damage.

Flash Fang: Broadens impact and boosts damage.

Unseen Blade: Sharply increases damage.

Spiritual Arts (Kido)

Fushibi, Zangerin, Raikoho: Augmented damage, with Zangerin and Raikoho casting faster and hitting harder.

Healing Arts (Medic)

Selfless Heart: Retains its cosmetic allure.

As a Vizard, you wield both the mystic arts of the Soul Reapers and the raw power of the Hollows in the form of Visored Cero, your Hollow’s signature move. You can also perform resurrection just like a Shinigami. This dual nature allows you to adapt flexibly in battles, leveraging a wide array of skills and tactics. You can also continue to explore and enhance your powers, including achieving Shikai and Bankai states, adding layers to your combat strategy.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more