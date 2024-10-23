Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes (October 2024)

Updated Oct. 23, 2024: Checked for codes.

Your job is to make everyone happy with delicious food, take their money, and send them home with full bellies. Build the best restaurant in the area, improve facilities, hire workers, and, whenever possible, use the latest Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes for free rewards before they vanish.

All Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes list

Active Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes

1MVisits —Redeem for x2 Boost for 15 minutes

—Redeem for x2 Boost for 15 minutes 10KFollowers —Redeem for x2 Boost for 15 minutes

—Redeem for x2 Boost for 15 minutes 10KLikes —Redeem for x2 Boost for 10 minutes

—Redeem for x2 Boost for 10 minutes 5KFollowers —Redeem for x2 Boost for 15 minutes

—Redeem for x2 Boost for 15 minutes 5KLikes —Redeem for x2 Boost for 10 minutes

—Redeem for x2 Boost for 10 minutes FollowTijoro —Redeem for x2 Boost for 10 minutes

—Redeem for x2 Boost for 10 minutes 350KVisits—Redeem for x2 Boost for 5 minutes

Expired Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes

500KVisits

100KFollowers

10MVisits

60KLikes

1KLikes

1KCCU

200KVisits

How to redeem codes in Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon

Redeeming Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes is far from complicated if you follow our instructions below closely:

Redeem codes in a few seconds with these instructions | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon on Roblox. Select the Codes button on your left. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim your freebies.

