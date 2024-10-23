Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes (October 2024)

Updated Oct. 23, 2024: Checked for codes.
Your job is to make everyone happy with delicious food, take their money, and send them home with full bellies. Build the best restaurant in the area, improve facilities, hire workers, and, whenever possible, use the latest Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes for free rewards before they vanish.
All Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes list
Active Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes
- 1MVisits—Redeem for x2 Boost for 15 minutes
- 10KFollowers—Redeem for x2 Boost for 15 minutes
- 10KLikes—Redeem for x2 Boost for 10 minutes
- 5KFollowers—Redeem for x2 Boost for 15 minutes
- 5KLikes—Redeem for x2 Boost for 10 minutes
- FollowTijoro—Redeem for x2 Boost for 10 minutes
- 350KVisits—Redeem for x2 Boost for 5 minutes
Expired Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes
- 500KVisits
- 100KFollowers
- 10MVisits
- 60KLikes
- 1KLikes
- 1KCCU
- 200KVisits
How to redeem codes in Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon
Redeeming Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon codes is far from complicated if you follow our instructions below closely:
- Launch Sandwich Restaurant Tycoon on Roblox.
- Select the Codes button on your left.
- Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to claim your freebies.
If you want to grab more freebies in similar titles, visit the Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes article or head over to the rest of our devoted Roblox Codes section.
