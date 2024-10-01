Roblox Paradox release countdown: Exact start time and date

A new addiction is coming for Roblox-playing Bleach fans. That is, of course, Paradox, an upcoming action game already deemed a favorite among those who love the anime and manga.

Tite Kubo’s manga follows a human who becomes a soul reaper after witnessing an evil spirit attack his family and hometown. Alongside his mentor, he must perfect his abilities to protect his home and his loved ones from the supernatural dangers that arise.

The long-running series has inspired dozens of video games for all platforms, and it is also popular when it comes to Roblox experiences. But the hype for Paradox is high on its own. Over 17,000 players have already added it to their favorites.

Here is all you need to know about the game release coming soon.

When does Paradox release for all Roblox players?

The official release date and time for Paradox is Oct. 4, 2024 at 4pm CT. To access the experience on Roblox, all you have to do is open the main page and click the play button. You can access the main page by clicking here.

What platforms is Roblox Paradox available on?

For now, it seems like Paradox will be available from day one on all consoles, computers, and mobile devices where Roblox can be played. You can benefit from the cloud sync and cross-progression to play on the go, then play some more from the comfort of your home.

If you need a refresher, those platforms are:

Android

iOS

PlayStation 4

Windows

Xbox One

The only platforms that we currently have no information about are the virtual reality headsets (Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro).

What is unique about Paradox?

Roblox Paradox has been in development for over two years, according to the experience’s page. And players who got to play early access builds have added to the hype. The main aspect of this game that should set it apart from the competition like , according to them, is the combat.

But combat is not all: There seems to be a strong story element to the game as well, and choosing your favorite Bleach character to play with also unlocks a different story path.

The store tab for Paradox features two passes: a 100-Robux Emote Pack and a 500-Robux Instant Roll. And while an emote pack is pretty standard, the Instant Roll has caught players’ eyes. Perhaps there is some sort of gacha-like mechanic in the full version that we have not yet seen in early access builds? At any rate, you can get a jump start on all the game has to offer with some Paradox codes.

