Roblox Music and Song ID Codes (January 2024)

Aside from having thousands of unique games to play, Roblox also offers the ability to play just about any popular song that your heart desires. This is done by entering a specific code into your radio or boombox, which plays that song for you and any friends in your game.
Some of the games in Roblox give you access to a boombox by default, while others make you work for it. For the most part, you have to pay to access the radio, with each game using a different pricing model for the radio. Whether you have already paid for a radio or are using a free boombox, the method of playing songs through either device is the same. You simply need to know the codes to play your favorite songs to enjoy some music.
Below, you can find a list of the most popular music and song ID codes in Roblox as of January 2024.
Roblox Music and Song ID Codes
These codes have been confirmed to be working on Jan. 3, 2024. I have included a variety of songs and music across all genres so there’s definitely something for all players to enjoy.
- Lil Nas X – Industry Baby – 7253841629
- Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal – 6937354391
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – 7202579511
- Dua Lipa – Levitating – 6606223785
- Billie Eilish – NDA – 7079888477
- Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams – 8036100972
- Frozen – Let It Go – 189105508
- Luis Fonsi – Despacito – 673605737
- Darude – Sandstorm – 166562385
- Justin Beiber – Yummy – 4591688095
- Soft Jazz – 926493242
- Lady Gaga – Applause – 130964099
- Hallelujah – 1846627271
- Fetty Wap – Trap Queen – 210783060
- Maroon 5 – Payphone – 131396974
- The Anxiety – Meet Me At Our Spot – 7308941449
- Kelis – Milkshake – 321199908
- Spooky Scary Skeletons – 515669032
- Doja Cat – Say So – 521116871
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo – 2106186490
- Beethoven – Fur Elise – 450051032
- Beethoven – Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement) – 445023353
- Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman – 2071829884
- Ashnikko – Daisy – 5321298199
- Amaarae – SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY – 8026236684
- Bach – Toccata & Fugue in D Minor – 564238335
- LISA – Money – 7551431783
- Belly Dancer x Temperature – 8055519816
- Claude Debussy – Claire De Lune – 1838457617
- Nintendo – Mii Channel Music – 143666548
- Glass Animals – Heat Waves – 6432181830
- Boney M – Rasputin – 5512350519
- Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up – 1544291808
- BTS – Butter – 6844912719
- Drake – God’s Plan – 2173344520
- Imagine Dragons – Natural – 2173344520
How to redeem Music and Song ID Codes in Roblox
Once you have your specific song ID Code, you can follow the steps below to redeem the code and start playing some music:
- Play a Roblox game where you either have a boombox or have access to a radio
- Find either device and interact with it
- Interacting with the device will cause a text box to appear
- Enter your specific song ID Code in the text box and then press enter
- If you have entered the code correctly, your song will begin playing for you and anyone else in your game
And that’s all there is to playing some of your favorite music in Roblox.