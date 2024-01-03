Roblox Music and Song ID Codes (January 2024)

Aside from having thousands of unique games to play, Roblox also offers the ability to play just about any popular song that your heart desires. This is done by entering a specific code into your radio or boombox, which plays that song for you and any friends in your game.

Some of the games in Roblox give you access to a boombox by default, while others make you work for it. For the most part, you have to pay to access the radio, with each game using a different pricing model for the radio. Whether you have already paid for a radio or are using a free boombox, the method of playing songs through either device is the same. You simply need to know the codes to play your favorite songs to enjoy some music.

Below, you can find a list of the most popular music and song ID codes in Roblox as of January 2024.

Roblox Music and Song ID Codes

Jam out with your friends. Image via Roblox

These codes have been confirmed to be working on Jan. 3, 2024. I have included a variety of songs and music across all genres so there’s definitely something for all players to enjoy.

Lil Nas X – Industry Baby – 7253841629

Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal – 6937354391

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – 7202579511

Dua Lipa – Levitating – 6606223785

Billie Eilish – NDA – 7079888477

Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams – 8036100972

Frozen – Let It Go – 189105508

Luis Fonsi – Despacito – 673605737

Darude – Sandstorm – 166562385

Justin Beiber – Yummy – 4591688095

Soft Jazz – 926493242

Lady Gaga – Applause – 130964099

Hallelujah – 1846627271

Fetty Wap – Trap Queen – 210783060

Maroon 5 – Payphone – 131396974

The Anxiety – Meet Me At Our Spot – 7308941449

Kelis – Milkshake – 321199908

Spooky Scary Skeletons – 515669032

Doja Cat – Say So – 521116871

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo – 2106186490

Beethoven – Fur Elise – 450051032

Beethoven – Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement) – 445023353

Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman – 2071829884

Ashnikko – Daisy – 5321298199

Amaarae – SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY – 8026236684

Bach – Toccata & Fugue in D Minor – 564238335

LISA – Money – 7551431783

Belly Dancer x Temperature – 8055519816

Claude Debussy – Claire De Lune – 1838457617

Nintendo – Mii Channel Music – 143666548

Glass Animals – Heat Waves – 6432181830

Boney M – Rasputin – 5512350519

Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up – 1544291808

BTS – Butter – 6844912719

Drake – God’s Plan – 2173344520

Imagine Dragons – Natural – 2173344520

How to redeem Music and Song ID Codes in Roblox

Once you have your specific song ID Code, you can follow the steps below to redeem the code and start playing some music:

Play a Roblox game where you either have a boombox or have access to a radio

Find either device and interact with it

Interacting with the device will cause a text box to appear

Enter your specific song ID Code in the text box and then press enter

If you have entered the code correctly, your song will begin playing for you and anyone else in your game

And that’s all there is to playing some of your favorite music in Roblox.