Anime Fighting Simulator X Champions Tier List – Best Characters

If you get the best ones, make sure you don’t trade them.

Anime Fighting Simulator X promo image
Anime Fighting Simulator X lets you live out your dream of becoming an Anime fighting character in Roblox. While, you cannot become your favorite character, you can still summon many fan-favorite to follow you around and boost your stats. These are the champions.

Champions are gained through gacha pulls. Just like in most gacha games, there are certain champions that are rarer and more powerful than others. Here is my tier list of the best champions in Anime Fighting Simulator X.

Champions tier list in Anime Fighting Simulator X

Robox character with champions heading towards the tournament
For this tier list, I made three tiers: S-tier, A-tier, and B-tier. Because there are so many characters in this game, this list only covers rare champions that I consider worthwhile. If you don’t see a champion on this list, it probably means that it’s very common and not worth listing.

S-tier

ChampionBoosts
Mada+25% to all Chakra and max HP, decreases all ability cooldowns by 20%
NaviAwards players 50 Yen every minute
BoroHas a 15% chance of unleashing a roar when hit
Thor+35% to all Swords and Strength Attacks. When below 50% HP, double all ability damage

A-tier

ChampionBoosts
Sage Naturo+25% to all damage, and +30% to HP. Heal all party members by 10% every five seconds
Might+25% to all strength attacks, when below 50% HP do +50% extra damage
Wan/Won+20% damage done, -20% damage received and +15% special XP boost
Pain+30% to all Chakra attacks and +25% to max HP
QuakeWhen below 25% health, do an additional 50% damage. +15% to all attacks and +25% to HP.

B-tier

Fighting random mobs in Anime Fighting Simulator X
ChampionBoosts
Lucy+30% all strength attacks and reduces cooldown for all skills by 10%
Brule+30% HP and +2,5% critical hit chance
Cell+15% in all Strength and HP and 10% in recovering HP when attacking enemies
Itocha+15% Chakra Damage and +10% Evading
Dracula+15 Sword Damage

What do Champions do in Anime Fighting Simulator X

Champions follow you around and give you boosts when raising stats. Additionally, each champion has stat boosts and boons that apply to your gameplay. Champions gain XP from defeated mobs and can be leveled up.

How to get new Champions in Anime Fighting Simulator X

You can summon a single new characters from a gacha pull by paying 1,000 Chikara from the main island. Additionally, you can buy characters for Roblox, which I don’t recommend. You don’t need the best champions to enjoy Anime Fighting Simulator X, so just play the game normally and hope you get lucky.

