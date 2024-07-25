Image Credit: Bethesda
Peroxide on Roblox
Image via [Peroxide]
Category:
Roblox

Peroxide: Trello link and Discord server

Stay in the know.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 12:11 pm

There are so many different mechanics that you must keep track of in Peroxide, especially if you’re jumping in as a new player. As a result, it would make sense for the game developers to provide a Trello and Discord server for those who have any questions or concerns.

Peroxide is an intense Roblox title based on the popular manga series and anime Bleach. With multiple weapons, different types of moves, and countless ways to progress at your fingertips, you must ensure you’re in the know before you jump onto the battlefield against other, more experienced opponents.

If you’re looking for more information, here are the Trello and Discord links for Peroxide.

The Peroxide Trello board
All the info you’ll need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For any newcomers or veterans looking to hone their craft, these are the links for the Peroxide Trello board and Discord server. The Trello board is a great tool for new players, since it provides entire lists or basic mechanics, more complex mechanics, and free codes along with different game information that could help someone start up their account on the right foot.

The Discord, on the other hand, is a great place to connect with other Peroxide players, while also allowing you to pose any questions to the community or to the developers if you run into an issue or require help in a certain part of the game. Like most Discord servers, you’ll probably have to sift through more undesirable posts and accounts, but overall, this is a great resource available for those who might need more assistance.

