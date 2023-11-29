NBA Playgrounds is now available on all of Roblox’s platforms

Saber Interactive’s new installment of NBA Playgrounds has become playable on Roblox on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile on Nov. 29.

NBA Playgrounds is an officially licensed NBA product that has existed since 2017 and places players in two-vs-two or one-vs-one basketball matches, in which players can use current and past NBA stars. The effort to introduce NBA Playgrounds to Roblox comes as part of Saber Interactive’s initiative to bring back the franchise that hasn’t had a new game since NBA Playgrounds 2 in 2018.

NBA Playgrounds isn’t about realism, it’s about having fun and dunking on your friends. Image via Saber Interactive

If you haven’t played NBA Playgrounds before, it has similar mechanics to the 90s hit NBA Jam and the 2000s hit NBA Street. Instead of having to play a serious basketball game, it’s all about doing nearly impossible dunks and hitting your opponents with mesmerizing blocks.

Those who play NBA Playgrounds on Roblox will get to unlock dozens of past and present NBA stars, and each of them has unique strengths and special abilities. On top of the fun gameplay, NBA Playgrounds also bets on the customization aspect.

“Customize your characters with officially licensed NBA jerseys from your favorite teams and earn card packs that grant experience points, item boosts, outfits, and even new avatars,” Saber Interactive said in an official statement.

The NBA Playground matches will take place across five courts that have been inspired in real-world locations and the players will compete for top spots on the leaderboards. Though it hasn’t been announced, there will likely be exclusive rewards for the best players, even if it’s just cosmetics or new characters. Otherwise, there’d be no actual incentive for the player base.