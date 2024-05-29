How to view your recently played games in Roblox

Remembering the names of the games you last played in Roblox can be surprisingly tricky. Most maps have creative names that can be difficult to recall, but viewing your recently played Roblox games is the perfect way to rejoin or recommend them.

Recommended Videos

Viewing your recently played modes in Roblox can become extra difficult when the tab mysteriously disappears—super annoying, I know. When this happened to me for the first time, it made me wonder whether I could have possibly toggled off something, but I quickly found that there was more in play.

How do you see all recently played games in Roblox?

You can click on See All to view even more recently played games. Image via Roblox Corporation

To view the games you recently played in Roblox, you need to navigate to the game’s home page and check the Continue section. All the games you recently played will be listed under the Continue section here.

Occasionally, you might notice the ‘Continue’ tab on Roblox’s home page disappearing or not displaying any games. Don’t panic; this is a temporary glitch. Your list will return shortly. However, in the rare event of your ‘Continue’ list getting reset, it’s a good idea to add the games you enjoy to your ‘Favorites’ list for easy access.

Can you find players you recently played with in Roblox?

Time to write down some names. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you can’t find players you recently played with in Roblox, if you don’t remember their name. While the game lets players track recent games, Roblox doesn’t keep track of the players you shared servers with.

If you want to contact a player, you’ll need to remember their name. While Roblox could implement this feature in the future, it doesn’t look like a priority.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more