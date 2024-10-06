How to get Void Key and enter the Void in Roblox Sorcery

Entering the Void is crucial to progressing in Sorcery, Roblox’s emerging Jujutsu Kaisen game—but where do you find the Void?

A giant gate in the Open World leads to the Void. To reach this gate, leave your spawn location and head to the Open World marker on your screen. You now teleport to a train station, and then you must board the incoming train to head to the real Open World. Head right off the big Teleport wall to reach the gate in question.

When you reach the Void gate, you can see a prompt to interact and open it. You need a Void key to unlock the gate and head to the Void—where you can unlock your Domain Expansion or Heavenly Restriction.

Here’s everything you need to know to get the Void Key in Roblox’s Sorcery and what to do once you enter the Void.

How to get Void Key in Sorcery

You can also enter the Void when someone else on the server opens it, but it might get patched soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Void Keys as rare drops after completing missions. Watch for the drops on your screen’s bottom right when you complete a mission. The Void Key is marked in red, usually at the top of the rewards earned for completing the mission in question.

Spam the missions as much as you can to increase your chances of securing a Void Key, and if you’re a new player or low on levels, maintain stealth throughout your task and avoid the Devour missions as the armed NPCs slash you apart in just a few hits, making them difficult to take down, let alone devour.

I prefer the Cursed Object and Savior missions (out of the four types in total), as they’re considerably easier to complete stealthily—especially with the help of your Cursed Sense. With that in mind, if you spawn into a Devour mission early on, leave the area and head back to the mission area to start a random mission.

Why you need to enter the Void in Roblox’s Sorcery

Time standstills for opponents in your Infinite Void. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must enter the Void to Meditate and unlock your Domain Expansion, which creates a domain engulfing everything and everyone nearby—much like an ultimate ability. For example, the Infinite Void (the blackhole) renders your opponents still, allowing you to attack them for a brief period freely.

On the other hand, you can also unlock the Heavenly Restriction in the Void realm, which gives you superhuman physical powers (at the cost of no cursed energy). Of course, no cursed energy means you can’t create a Simple Domain or Domain Expansion.

How to get Domain Expansion after entering the Void in Sorcery

You can unlock Domain Expansion only after getting the Meditate ability (press M to perform) and reaching level 150.

Make your way to the Void World by using the elevator. Find a quiet area and press M to begin meditating. Your character will stand up anytime after 10 minutes, indicating you’ve unlocked a new power. Exit the Void by dying (fall damage or get hit by enemies nearby).

Upon respawning in the Open World, you’ll find the Domain Expansion in your kit.

How to get Heavenly Restriction in Sorcery

You can unlock Heavenly Restriction for your character (limited to Sorcerers) after reaching level 60 and securing the True War Remnant (through missions or trading).

Unlock the big gate and use the lever to descend to the Void. Here, use the True War Remnant, which starts damaging you slowly so that you eventually die. Upon death, the character creation menu opens, where you must create a new character, just like you did at the beginning.

After creating the character, you spawn in the Open World and now have new skills called the Physical Prowess, which scale with your Agility and Strength. Don’t worry about going up against Cursed or Sorcerer players; Heavenly Restriction is equally good in PvP, though you must master your combos and get comfortable with the many keybinds in Sorcery.

While Heavenly Restriction affects all your abilities, Domain Expansion is a game-changing ability that lets you dish out hefty damage in just a few seconds. Additionally, there are six types of Domain Expansions in Sorcery—and yes, Sukuna (Malevolent Shrine) and Gojo’s (Infinite Void) Domain Expansions from the anime are also available in the game. So, if you’re heading to the Void to expand your knowledge, I strongly recommend sticking to Domain Expansion.

