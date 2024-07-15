How to get Undefined Aura in Sol’s RNG

If you aim to outfit your character and achieve top-tier status in Roblox, nothing holds more prestige than obtaining the Undefined Aura from Sol’s RNG. While luck plays a crucial role and continual roles aren’t guaranteed to favor you, discovering the Undefined Aura is a coveted achievement worth pursuing.

This guide will detail how you can equip your character with one of the most elusive Aura available in Sol’s RNG.

How to get the Undefined Aura in Sol’s RNG

Test your luck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To obtain the Undefined Aura, your best strategy is to persistently engage in rolling activities within a Biome in Sol’s RNG. Despite its apparent simplicity, acquiring the Aura is extraordinarily rare, according to the game’s wiki page it’s standing at just one in 11 million. This means that achieving this goal will require either an exceptional stroke of luck or a significant investment of time and effort.

While acquiring the Undefined Aura may seem daunting, there are practical strategies you can employ to improve your chances of outfitting your character with this elusive dark mist.

Best ways to Undefined Aura in Sol’s RNG

One effective approach is to use the auto-roll and quick-roll features within the game. By activating these features and entering a Biome, you can let the game run in the background while you attend to other tasks. There’s a chance that while auto-rolling, your screen might suddenly display a white screen with a large crack, indicating the acquisition of the Undefined Aura.

Might have to break the bank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If auto-rolling isn’t your preferred method, another viable strategy is completing the obstacle course. This straightforward task involves navigating through a series of blocks to accumulate Luck. Completing this course grants a 30 percent increase in Luck for 30 seconds, significantly improving your odds of encountering the Undefined Aura.

Crafting within Sol’s RNG can provide substantial benefits for those willing to invest additional effort and resources. Crafting items such as the Volcanic Gloves, which confer a permanent Luck increase of 290 percent, can drastically tilt the odds in your favor during your rolling endeavors.

Give Stella a visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seeking assistance from Witch Stella, hidden within the Waterfalls, can also prove advantageous. Stella offers potions that boost Luck upon completing specific tasks for her, further enhancing your chances of success.

There isn’t a way to sugarcoat this because, despite these strategies, acquiring the Undefined Aura ultimately hinges on luck. While employing these methods can improve your odds, there’s no guaranteed formula for success. But by utilizing these approaches constantly, you can maximize your chances of attaining this coveted outfit within Sol’s RNG.

