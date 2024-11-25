How to get the Relic Rod in Fisch

The new update in Fisch is bringing archeology to players and a brand new rod. The Archaeological Event Hunt will take fishers into a bone hunt for the exclusive-rarity Relic Rod and a chance to complete a new limited time bestiary.

Recommended Videos

You’ll have to find Dr. Finneus and complete a quest before you can get your hands on this special rod. Here’s everything you need to know to find the Relic Rod in Fisch.

Where is Dr. Finneus in Fisch?

Time to fish some bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First you need to find Dr. Finneus so he can give you the quest to find 10 prehistoric fish bones. He is located between the Snowcap Island and Terrapin Island. His name will appear once you get close to him, but if you are having trouble locating him, I found him at the 1173.4, 132.3, 2454.7 coordinates in the GPS.

How to catch all prehistorical fish bones in Fisch

There are mythical bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 fish bones in total you need to catch to complete the Archaeologist’s bestiary. They can be gathered on different islands around the Fisch world, but since you’ll continue to be able to catch the usual fish, you’ll have to keep trying until you get the fish bones.

We recommend starting on Moosewood Island since the three easiest fish bones are located there. No fish bone has a preferred bait, season, or time of day, so you don’t have to prepare to fish them out of the sea or ponds. You’ll need luck to get the higher rarity fish bones, however.

You can use an Aurora Totem to increase your Luck, or if you don’t want to waste too much time getting all the fish, you can try trading some of fish bones you are missing with other players. You can offer other fish with the same rarity or a relic for the fish bone they have.

Here are all the fish bones you need to catch for Dr. Finneus:

Fish bone Location Rarity Claw Gill Moosewood Pond

Moosewood Dock Uncommon Barracuda’s Spine Moosewood Pond

Moosewood Dock Uncommon Fossil Fan

Moosewood Pond

Moosewood Dock Uncommon Spine Bone Roslit Bay

Roslit Pond Unusual Spine Blade Roslit Bay

Roslit Pond Unusual Shark Fang Roslit Bay

Roslit Pond Unusual Nessie’s Spine Mushgrove Swamp

Alligator Marsh Legendary Spined Fin Snowcap Island

Snowcap Cave Legendary Ancient Serpent Skull Forsaken Shores

Forsaken Shores Pond

Mythical Ancient Serpent Spine Forsaken Shores

Forsaken Shores Pond Mythical

How to get the Relic Rod in Fisch

It’s an easy puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete the Archaeologist’s bestiary and return to Dr. Finneus, he’ll give you a map with the coordinates for the Archeological Site (4040, 130, 80) and the solution for the puzzle you’ll find on the island. Take your ship and head in the direction between Snowcap Island and Mushgrove Swamp.

If you accidentally find this island before getting the map, the puzzle can’t be solved. If you have the map, you’ll need to press the stones following the icons on your map. The icons’ order change from player to player, but start with the first icon on the top left corner and click on the corresponding icon on the puzzle. You’ll follow the order from left to right and top to bottom.

Once you solve it, a secret door will open and you’ll find the Relic Rod at the bottom of the cave. You’ll need to spend C$8,000 to get it. It doesn’t have any passive, but the description says it “does it hold a mysterious power within it?,” which insinuates it might have a distinct characteristic we don’t know yet and might come in a future update. Here are all the Relic Rod stats in Fisch:

Lure Speed : 20 percent

: 20 percent Luck : 25 percent

: 25 percent Control: 0.05

0.05 Resilience : 20 percent

: 20 percent Max KG : 2,500 kg

: 2,500 kg Passive: None

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy