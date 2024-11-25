Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A stone arch in the sea in Fisch
Screenshot buy Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to get the Relic Rod in Fisch

The Relic Rod is the reward for being an archeologist at sea in Fisch.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Nov 25, 2024 02:54 pm

The new update in Fisch is bringing archeology to players and a brand new rod. The Archaeological Event Hunt will take fishers into a bone hunt for the exclusive-rarity Relic Rod and a chance to complete a new limited time bestiary.

Recommended Videos

You’ll have to find Dr. Finneus and complete a quest before you can get your hands on this special rod. Here’s everything you need to know to find the Relic Rod in Fisch.

Where is Dr. Finneus in Fisch?

Dr. Finneus, a white old man with white hair and beard, on a boat with a Roblox player.
Time to fish some bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First you need to find Dr. Finneus so he can give you the quest to find 10 prehistoric fish bones. He is located between the Snowcap Island and Terrapin Island. His name will appear once you get close to him, but if you are having trouble locating him, I found him at the 1173.4, 132.3, 2454.7 coordinates in the GPS.

How to catch all prehistorical fish bones in Fisch

A Roblox player holding a fish bone over their head.
There are mythical bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 fish bones in total you need to catch to complete the Archaeologist’s bestiary. They can be gathered on different islands around the Fisch world, but since you’ll continue to be able to catch the usual fish, you’ll have to keep trying until you get the fish bones.

We recommend starting on Moosewood Island since the three easiest fish bones are located there. No fish bone has a preferred bait, season, or time of day, so you don’t have to prepare to fish them out of the sea or ponds. You’ll need luck to get the higher rarity fish bones, however.

You can use an Aurora Totem to increase your Luck, or if you don’t want to waste too much time getting all the fish, you can try trading some of fish bones you are missing with other players. You can offer other fish with the same rarity or a relic for the fish bone they have.

Here are all the fish bones you need to catch for Dr. Finneus:

Fish boneLocationRarity
Claw GillMoosewood Pond
Moosewood Dock		Uncommon
Barracuda’s SpineMoosewood Pond
Moosewood Dock		Uncommon
Fossil Fan
Moosewood Pond
Moosewood Dock		Uncommon
Spine BoneRoslit Bay
Roslit Pond		Unusual
Spine BladeRoslit Bay
Roslit Pond		Unusual
Shark FangRoslit Bay
Roslit Pond		Unusual
Nessie’s SpineMushgrove Swamp
Alligator Marsh		Legendary
Spined FinSnowcap Island
Snowcap Cave		Legendary
Ancient Serpent SkullForsaken Shores
Forsaken Shores Pond
Mythical
Ancient Serpent SpineForsaken Shores
Forsaken Shores Pond		Mythical

How to get the Relic Rod in Fisch

A roblox player in front of a glowing stone puzzle in Fisch.
It’s an easy puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete the Archaeologist’s bestiary and return to Dr. Finneus, he’ll give you a map with the coordinates for the Archeological Site (4040, 130, 80) and the solution for the puzzle you’ll find on the island. Take your ship and head in the direction between Snowcap Island and Mushgrove Swamp.

If you accidentally find this island before getting the map, the puzzle can’t be solved. If you have the map, you’ll need to press the stones following the icons on your map. The icons’ order change from player to player, but start with the first icon on the top left corner and click on the corresponding icon on the puzzle. You’ll follow the order from left to right and top to bottom.

Once you solve it, a secret door will open and you’ll find the Relic Rod at the bottom of the cave. You’ll need to spend C$8,000 to get it. It doesn’t have any passive, but the description says it “does it hold a mysterious power within it?,” which insinuates it might have a distinct characteristic we don’t know yet and might come in a future update. Here are all the Relic Rod stats in Fisch:

  • Lure Speed: 20 percent
  • Luck: 25 percent
  • Control: 0.05
  • Resilience: 20 percent
  • Max KG: 2,500 kg
  • Passive: None
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.