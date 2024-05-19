How to get the new Garden Egg Key and open the Vault in Adopt Me!

If you want to add new pets to your collection, the ongoing Garden Hop Obby event in Roblox’s Adopt Me! is the perfect opportunity to do so.

You can unlock new pets, a Garden Egg, and a vault for your new furry friends to follow you around and join you in your adventures. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Garden Egg Keys and Vault in Roblox‘s Adopt Me!

Unlocking the Vault and getting Garden Egg Keys in Adopt Me!

Ready for some parkour? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To obtain the Garden Egg Keys in Adopt Me!, you will need to head over to the Obbies that are covered in lush vegetation due to the Garden Egg event. There are two ways to reach the place: You can teleport to the Baby Shop and move to your right to find the Obbies or turn right before crossing the bridge while moving toward the Nursery.

After reaching the Obbies, talk to the Moss NPC near the Garden, who will ask you to collect Sundrops for the Sunflower and the Garden Egg Keys. Now, you need to go toward the Garden obstacle course and park your way to the end of stage one to collect your key and an age-up Potion from the Garden snake. Earn 5,000 Sundrops along the way and give it to the Sunflower in the lobby to unlock a free Garden Snake pet before the event starts.

Garden Snake is one of the many Garden pets that you can unlock in this event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Vault, you will need to clear all the stages of the parkour and get eight keys from various Garden animals standing at the finish line. Each day, the stages will get more challenging to clear, but each Sundrop will also be worth more, making it easier to grind through the course and spend it on getting your new pet and age-up portions. Once you enter the Vault, you will be given an uncommon Mole pet. The Vault will remain open until May 31.

Tip: Don’t give up! If you can’t clear a Garden course even after trying multiple times, don’t sweat it, as after some tries, the developers will give you the option to skip to the end and save you the trouble.

After its release on May 24, the Garden Egg will be available for purchase from the Gumball Machine in the Nursery and through trading.

