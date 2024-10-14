How to get Rengoku in Anime Vanguards

Unlike most characters, Rengoku is an exclusive unit in Anime Vanguards, which means you can’t simply summon him from the banner to add to your party.

If you want to add the dutiful Hashira to your inventory, here’s how to get Rengoku in Roblox’s Anime Vanguard.

How to unlock Rengoku in Anime Vanguards

Purchase the luck potion from Rengoku (Raid Shop) to get him as a unit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Rengoku in Anime Vanguards, you must complete Act Four (Web Demon) of the Raids. But there’s only a one percent chance that Rengoku will be among the rewards you earn for completing the Act. On the brighter side, you can earn plenty of Red Webs, Gold, and Gems to complete each Act.

If you’re just starting, you must complete all the 18 Story mode stages to unlock the Raids. Getting Rengoku on your first try will undoubtedly be lucky, but if you don’t get the unit, don’t worry; spam the Act over and over, and you’ll eventually have him in your inventory.

To increase your drop chance for Rengoku, you can purchase the Fortune Catalyst from the Raid Shop for 400 Red Webs. You can only earn the Red Webs by completing the Raids, so make sure to spam them, as you’ll need Red Webs to evolve Rengoku. If you’re low on the Red Webs, you can purchase the Fortune Catalyst for 199 Robux, around $2.5.

How to evolve Rengoku in Anime Vanguards

The iconic Flame Hashire cape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rengoku is among the few units that can evolve into a stronger form in Anime Vanguards, unlocking additional attacks and an incredible damage-promoting passive called the Unwavering Focus.

To evolve Rengoku to Rengoku (Purgatory), you need to head to the Evolve area in the lobby and follow these steps:

Select the Rengoku unit. Ensure you have one Slayer’s Cape (purchasable from the Raid Shop for 600 Red Webs), 15,000 Gold, 40 Green Essence Stone, 14 Yellow Essence Stone, 13 Pink Essence Stone, 14 Red Essence Stone, and 4 Rainbow Essence Stone. Click on Evolve.

The Slayer’s Cape is the only challenging item, considering the low amount of Red Webs you earn for completing each Raid.

Is Rengoku worth getting in Anime Vanguards?

Vogita Super is undoubtedly the best unit in Anime Vanguards. There’s less than a 0.25 percent chance of getting him through the gacha rolls, but there’s a considerably higher chance of getting Rengoku. Additionally, I find Rengoku’s AoE abilities slightly better than Vogita’s, which helps clear the waves effectively.

