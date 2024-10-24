How to farm Sukuna Fingers in Anime Vanguards Update 1

Update 1 brought the Cursed Shop to Anime Vanguards, and now you can find Gojo in front of the Raids entrance, ready to sell you Mythic items. But this isn’t your typical shop as it uses Cursed Fingers as currency, based on Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Sukuna Fingers—and you’ll have to farm them.

It’s an overwhelming level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only get Cursed Fingers in Anime Vanguards by playing in the Shibuya Station Infinite level. It’s not listed in the rewards, but you’ll receive them by the end of the map, and you can only receive a maximum of three Sukuna Fingers per run.

If you have just started playing, getting it will take a while—first, complete six levels from the Planet Namak, Sand Village, and the Double Dungeon. When you play in the Shibuya Station Infinite level, you’ll have to kill Sukuna to get the Cursed Finger, meaning you’ll have to kill him three times.

The best way to farm Cursed Fingers is by letting Mahito win around Wave 20 to skip the later waves. The problem with farming Sukuna Fingers is that it can take a lot of time for Sukuna to randomly spawn three times in a single run for you to kill him and get a finger, so the solution is to make him spawn faster.

Many players just AFK until they get all three fingers and repeat the process until they accumulate the number of fingers they want. But AB Plays noticed after a five-hour stream that Sukuna usually spawns in the early waves, so if you defeat Sukuna before Wave 20, you should get just that one finger and restart the run to speed up the process.

Since mobs spawn from other entrances after Wave 15, you can focus your units in the first area and only leave one unit near the finish line in case Sukuna spawns at Wave 19 so you have time to defeat him before a mob reaches the end.

We also recommend playing with friends or other Anime Vanguards players you can meet on the official Discord to make farming easier and more enjoyable.

The Cursed Shop sells Mythic items you can use to evolve your units and reroll your units‘ substats and Traits. You can get some items in the shop with codes, but if you already redeemed them, you’ll need the Sukuna Fingers.

Here are all the items you can buy with Cursed Fingers in Anime Vanguards:

Green Essence Stone (one Cursed Finger)

Super Stat Chip (three Cursed Finger)

Six Eyes (10 Cursed Finger)

Stat Chip (Three Cursed Finger)

Trait Rerolls Crystal (one Cursed Finger)

