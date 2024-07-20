Image Credit: Bethesda
defeat zombies Bee Swarm Simulator
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to defeat 50 Zombies in Bee Swarm Simulator

Make them pay.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|

Published: Jul 20, 2024 07:59 am

Defeating 50 Zombies is a mission assigned by Panda Bear, one of the many NPCs in Bee Swarm Simulator, where players must bravely battle these undead foes to safeguard the hive.

Though seemingly straightforward, this challenge demands strategic prowess due to the zombies’ unpredictable nature. In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about defeating Zombies in Bee Swarm Simulator.

How to defeat Zombies in Bee Swarm Simulator

Mission Objective assigned by panda Bear Bee Swarm Simulator
Assigned by Panda Bear on gate five. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin the mission, go to the Retro Swarm Challenge portal near the Pineapple Field at Gate 10. You need at least 10 bees in your hive to enter this area and access the portal. Once inside, stand beneath one of the yellow boxes to initiate the challenge.

Zombies lurk in the second wave of the Retro Swarm Challenge in Bee Swarm Simulator. Unlike other bosses, defeating them requires careful strategy due to their formidable strength—a single hit can slash your health by 25 percent, and they’re surprisingly agile.

To tackle these undead foes effectively, invest in bees and weapons like the sword for combat bought by using Brick Tokens. Maintain a safe distance, strike after they’ve attacked, and boost your bee attacks with Stingers to maximize damage output.

Zombies Bee Swarm Simulator
Zombie fight! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Repeat this method across all challenge waves. While fellow players may aid in hive defense, wiping out 50 Zombies solo remains a daunting task. Play through multiple attempts using this strategy to conquer the Beesmas challenge and claim a coveted Silver Egg in Bee Swarm Simulator.

Author
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
