How to defeat 50 Zombies in Bee Swarm Simulator

Defeating 50 Zombies is a mission assigned by Panda Bear, one of the many NPCs in Bee Swarm Simulator, where players must bravely battle these undead foes to safeguard the hive.

Recommended Videos

Though seemingly straightforward, this challenge demands strategic prowess due to the zombies’ unpredictable nature. In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about defeating Zombies in Bee Swarm Simulator.

How to defeat Zombies in Bee Swarm Simulator

Assigned by Panda Bear on gate five. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin the mission, go to the Retro Swarm Challenge portal near the Pineapple Field at Gate 10. You need at least 10 bees in your hive to enter this area and access the portal. Once inside, stand beneath one of the yellow boxes to initiate the challenge.

Zombies lurk in the second wave of the Retro Swarm Challenge in Bee Swarm Simulator. Unlike other bosses, defeating them requires careful strategy due to their formidable strength—a single hit can slash your health by 25 percent, and they’re surprisingly agile.

To tackle these undead foes effectively, invest in bees and weapons like the sword for combat bought by using Brick Tokens. Maintain a safe distance, strike after they’ve attacked, and boost your bee attacks with Stingers to maximize damage output.

Zombie fight! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Repeat this method across all challenge waves. While fellow players may aid in hive defense, wiping out 50 Zombies solo remains a daunting task. Play through multiple attempts using this strategy to conquer the Beesmas challenge and claim a coveted Silver Egg in Bee Swarm Simulator.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy