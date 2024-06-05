How to apply for an IKEA Roblox job

IKEA is hiring 10 people to work in a virtual IKEA store in Roblox. Before you ask, YES, this is very much real, and YES, people will actually get paid for working at a Roblox IKEA store. If you meet the requirements, you can apply right now for a position.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to apply for the IKEA Roblox job.

IKEA Roblox job requirements

This could be your new working environment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To apply for the IKEA Roblox job, you need to meet the following requirements:

Be at least 18 years old .

. Live in either the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland .

or the . You can’t already be an IKEA employee.

If you meet the above requirements, then you may just have a shot of being one of the first people in the world to work at a virtual Roblox IKEA. Applications are open until June 16, so you still have time to apply. The virtual IKEA store will be in the form of a Roblox game titled “The Co-Worker.”

IKEA Roblox job: How to apply

Be funny, but not too funny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to apply for the IKEA Roblox job:

Visit the official application website (The Co-Worker website). Answer the first three questions as creatively as possible. Share your TikToK, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

IKEA is clearly looking for charismatic people, so make sure your answers are fun but also show dedication.



For example:

For the first question, “How do you feel about being turned into pixels?” you may want to write how it would be a fun experience but also how you would learn how to live with it and use it to your advantage (like how you could easily navigate around a virtual IKEA warehouse, for example). Don’t try to be too silly with your answers because, in the end, this is a paying job, albeit an experimental one, and positions are limited.

Candidates who make the shortlist will have a virtual interview between June 14 and 18. Good luck!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy