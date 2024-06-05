How to apply for an IKEA Roblox job

IKEA is hiring 10 people to work in a virtual IKEA store in Roblox. Before you ask, YES, this is very much real, and YES, people will actually get paid for working at a Roblox IKEA store. If you meet the requirements, you can apply right now for a position.
Here’s how to apply for the IKEA Roblox job.
IKEA Roblox job requirements
To apply for the IKEA Roblox job, you need to meet the following requirements:
- Be at least 18 years old.
- Live in either the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland.
- You can’t already be an IKEA employee.
If you meet the above requirements, then you may just have a shot of being one of the first people in the world to work at a virtual Roblox IKEA. Applications are open until June 16, so you still have time to apply. The virtual IKEA store will be in the form of a Roblox game titled “The Co-Worker.”
IKEA Roblox job: How to apply
Follow these steps to apply for the IKEA Roblox job:
- Visit the official application website (The Co-Worker website).
- Answer the first three questions as creatively as possible.
- Share your TikToK, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
IKEA is clearly looking for charismatic people, so make sure your answers are fun but also show dedication.
For example:
For the first question, “How do you feel about being turned into pixels?” you may want to write how it would be a fun experience but also how you would learn how to live with it and use it to your advantage (like how you could easily navigate around a virtual IKEA warehouse, for example). Don’t try to be too silly with your answers because, in the end, this is a paying job, albeit an experimental one, and positions are limited.
Candidates who make the shortlist will have a virtual interview between June 14 and 18. Good luck!