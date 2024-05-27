How much is the Headless Horseman bundle in Roblox?

Over the years, Roblox‘s developer added hundreds of cosmetics to the game. One of them, arguably the most popular one, is the Headless Horseman bundle.

It is one of the oldest bundles in Roblox, having been released on Halloween 2013, and it was inspired by a mystical creature of the same name, which hails from European folklore. It’s a horse rider missing his head that has, in the last few decades, become a popular figure in pop culture.

Roblox players are still eager to get their hands on the bundle but are, in the meantime, asking how much it costs and when it will be available.

How much does the Headless Horseman bundle in Roblox cost?

Since it is almost 11 years old, you could be forgiven for assuming the Headless Horseman to be a cheap bundle. But that’s not the case: it costs 31,000 Robux.

Roblox isn’t a cheap game. Image via Roblox Corporation

At the time of writing, there are specific Robux bundles available. To put the price in perspective, the one giving you 22,500 Robux costs $199.99, while 10,000 costs $99.99. Therefore, for “just” $300, you can have a Headless Horseman bundle.

How can you buy the Headless Horseman bundle in Roblox?

There is another catch when trying to obtain a Headless Horseman in Roblox. The bundle is only available in October, the month when Halloween is celebrated. With that in mind, if you’re really after the bundle, you can start collecting Robux until October arrives.

In 2015 and 2016, the bundle was on sale during Memorial Day. However, that does not seem to be the case in 2024.

