Roblox players are standing in Freaky Simulator
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Freaky Simulator codes (June 2024)

A freaky game for not-so-freaky players.
Despite being called Freaky Simulator, this Roblox game is pretty tame, but that’s not important. The important thing is that Freaky Simulator is a clicker-styled game where every little thing helps, and we’re here to help you with some codes.

Just like a lot of Roblox games out there, Freaky Simulator is one of those games where you click a single button to get points (in this case, Freakiness points), and when you get enough, you buy pets to increase your points-per-click, buy other boosts and move to new areas where you can get even more clicks. Even though we’ve played a ton of these, it’s amazing how they are still fun.

Seeing how even a little boost can go a very long way in a clicker game, we hope you enjoy these Freaky Simulator codes.

All Freaky Simulator codes

Freaky Simulator Gem shop
Use the Gems from the codes to buy some upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The codes in Roblox Freaky Simulator give you extra Freakiness, Freaky Gems, and a few rare Pets. Gems are great for buying additional Pet slots, and the rare Pets can give you a huge boost, especially if you are just starting.

CodeReward
1KFREAKYBUCKS1,000 Freakiness
100FREAKYGEMS100 Freaky Gems
FREAKYSHIPAlien Pet
FREAKYSTACKBurger Pet
FREAKYSTACK100 Freaky Gems
FREAKYEXPANSION50 Freaky Gems
1KACTIVE250 Freaky Gems
500ACTIVE100 Freaky Gems
DONTGETSCAMMEDOne Freaky Gem

How to redeem codes in Freaky Simulator

To redeem codes in Freaky Simulator, follow these steps:

  1. Log into the game.
  2. Click on the white tick inside a blue circle on the right side of the screen (this is the Codes option).
  3. Enter the code.
  4. Select “Redeem”.
  5. Enjoy the free stuff.
