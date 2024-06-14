Freaky Simulator codes (June 2024)

Despite being called Freaky Simulator, this Roblox game is pretty tame, but that’s not important. The important thing is that Freaky Simulator is a clicker-styled game where every little thing helps, and we’re here to help you with some codes.
Just like a lot of Roblox games out there, Freaky Simulator is one of those games where you click a single button to get points (in this case, Freakiness points), and when you get enough, you buy pets to increase your points-per-click, buy other boosts and move to new areas where you can get even more clicks. Even though we’ve played a ton of these, it’s amazing how they are still fun.
Seeing how even a little boost can go a very long way in a clicker game, we hope you enjoy these Freaky Simulator codes.
All Freaky Simulator codes
The codes in Roblox Freaky Simulator give you extra Freakiness, Freaky Gems, and a few rare Pets. Gems are great for buying additional Pet slots, and the rare Pets can give you a huge boost, especially if you are just starting.
|Code
|Reward
|1KFREAKYBUCKS
|1,000 Freakiness
|100FREAKYGEMS
|100 Freaky Gems
|FREAKYSHIP
|Alien Pet
|FREAKYSTACK
|Burger Pet
|FREAKYSTACK
|100 Freaky Gems
|FREAKYEXPANSION
|50 Freaky Gems
|1KACTIVE
|250 Freaky Gems
|500ACTIVE
|100 Freaky Gems
|DONTGETSCAMMED
|One Freaky Gem
How to redeem codes in Freaky Simulator
To redeem codes in Freaky Simulator, follow these steps:
- Log into the game.
- Click on the white tick inside a blue circle on the right side of the screen (this is the Codes option).
- Enter the code.
- Select “Redeem”.
- Enjoy the free stuff.